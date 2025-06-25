SPRY Dominates G2 Summer 2025 Reports with 15 Badges, Including 7 Leader Awards

SPRY dominates G2 Summer Report 2025 with 15 badges including 7 Leader awards & ranks top in PT, EHR, and Billing categories as rehab’s leading AI-powered EMR.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPRY Therapeutics, creator of rehab therapy’s first fully integrated, AI-powered EMR, has once again outperformed in G2’s Summer 2025 Reports, winning 15 badges, including 7 Leader awards, and securing top spots across Medical Billing, Physical Therapy, and EHR categories.SPRY’s win reflects the real impact of its platform: faster onboarding, fewer billing errors, and dramatically less time spent on documentation, all of which translate into better patient outcomes and stronger practice growth. The platform was featured in four new G2 reports, including Leader in the Momentum Gridfor both Medical Billing and Physical Therapy, and ranked #2 in Results and #3 in Implementation for Physical Therapy, proving that clinics don’t just adopt SPRY, they succeed with it.Clinics also rated SPRY as #2 in Medical Billing across overall, small-business results, and relationship indices, five quarters running. The #2 Usability Index ranking in Physical Therapy further confirms SPRY’s strength in intuitive design and frictionless workflows.With badges like “Users Most Likely to Recommend” and “Easiest Doing Business With,” SPRY’s customer-first approach stands out, from seamless onboarding to real-time support and fast, intelligent claim processing.“These awards validate that we're not just building a better EMR, we’re transforming how rehab practices operate and grow,” said Brijraj Bhuptani, CEO and Co-Founder of SPRY.What SPRY Users Are Saying on G2:“What I like best about SPRY is the outstanding customer support and the incredibly friendly staff. They go above and beyond to personalize the system to your needs. Their commitment to smart technology makes documentation easy and efficient.”“SPRY is quick, intuitive, and easy to use. The ‘verify eligibility’ feature is a game changer. Documentation takes less time, so I can spend more of my session focused on my patients.”“Since implementing SPRY, our therapists have seen a dramatic improvement in workflow efficiency. The platform is clean, intuitive, and backed by exceptional customer support. Transitioning from our previous EMR was seamless.”“I can document thoroughly and efficiently. Patients love that they can adjust their own schedules. Coming from another EMR, I’m telling all my colleagues how exceptional SPRY has been.”Read more SPRY reviews on G2:About SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. is the inventor of SPRY EMR , an integrated practice management solution that enables rehab therapy professionals to succeed in practice and in business, from the front desk to clinical operations to the back office. Built on a future-focused architecture, the SPRY platform adapts to the changing clinical and business needs of physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists. Since 2021, SPRY has earned a reputation for flexible workflow customizations, short migration times, and high-velocity claims processing, all in one single platform.Learn more at www.sprypt.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

