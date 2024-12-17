In Just One Year, SPRY soars to #1 in G2’s Relationship Index, #2 on Physical Therapy Grid®

In just a year, we’ve surged from unranked to #2 on the Physical Therapy Grid®. This kind of momentum signals one thing—we’re on track to lead the industry.” — Brij Bhuptani, Co-founder and CEO, SPRY

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPRY Therapeutics, the creator of rehab therapy’s first fully integrated, AI-powered EMR, has been recognized as a leader and high-performer in the G2 Winter 2025 Reports. SPRY has been awarded 17 prestigious badges across key categories, including Physical Therapy, Medical Billing, EHR, Patient Scheduling, and Medical Practice Management. These accolades highlight SPRY’s leadership in ease of doing business and its ability to foster exceptional customer relationships.“SPRY’s unstoppable momentum is rewriting the playbook for rehab therapy EMRs,” said Brij Bhuptani, SPRY’s co-founder and CEO. “In just a year, we’ve surged from unranked to #2 on the Physical Therapy Grid. This kind of momentum signals one thing—we’re on track to lead the industry.” Brij further noted, “Being rated #1 in the Relationship Index highlights the unmatched dependability and accessibility of our 24/7 support—qualities our customers value deeply.”SPRY has also earned leader badges in the Small-Business Gridand Patient Scheduling categories. These accomplishments cement SPRY’s versatility and ability to address the unique needs of healthcare professionals with tools that save time, reduce costs, and increase revenues.The feedback from SPRY users on G2 highlights the reasons behind the company’s continued recognition:"SPRY has been a revelation—its efficiency has saved me hours in documentation and improved my quality of life.""SPRY is a game changer—scheduling is easy, documentation is straightforward, and the updated insurance and authorization features are a huge help.""SPRY is the most efficient documentation system I’ve used—easy to learn, offers full autonomy for clinicians and patients, and has improved my work-life balance by eliminating the need for personal time spent on documentation.""SPRY has allowed my documentation time to be cut in half, giving me more time to spend with my patients.""SPRY is the easiest way for a clinician's voice to be heard—it's an extremely intuitive system with minimal fluff, allowing me to integrate everything I need into one space and spend more time with my patients.""SPRY allows me to spend more time with my patients by reducing the time spent writing notes.""I’ve had a very positive experience with SPRY—its simplicity allows me to complete all my documentation during work hours, and it’s helping to ensure that my medical billing is accurate.""SPRY is the first EMR system that I've used that has been tailored specifically to outpatient therapy—it's user-friendly, efficient, and improves documentation efficiency, allowing clinicians to focus more on patient care.""SPRY's note documentation is simple and efficient—it's very nice that it carries over information from the previous visit that we can adjust on the current session.""SPRY is the best EMR I have used! It makes documentation a smaller portion of my treatment session, letting me focus more on my patients.""SPRY to the rescue! It keeps everything organized in one system, perfect for our busy practice.""SPRY is helping automate therapy care by handling day-to-day processes like scheduling patients and sending appointment reminders.""SPRY makes daily note documentation a lot more streamlined and allows me to be more efficient with my time during my workday.""SPRY has helped reduce documentation time and improve efficiency. It combines scheduling, documenting, and collecting copayments all in one system, decreasing the time spent outside of treating patients."View the full list of SPRY reviews on G2 at www.g2.com/products/spry-spry/reviews About SPRY Therapeutics, Inc.SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. is the inventor of SPRY EMR, an integrated practice management solution that enables rehab therapy professionals to succeed in practice and in business — from the front desk to clinical operations to the back office. Built on a future-focused architecture, the SPRY platform adapts to the changing clinical and business needs of physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists. Since 2021, SPRY has earned a reputation for flexible workflow customizations, short migration times, and high-velocity claims processing — in one single platform, at one simple price. For more information, visit www.sprypt.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn

