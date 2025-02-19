Clinicians Love It: SPRY Lands on G2’s Best Healthcare Software List for 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPRY Therapeutics, the pioneer behind rehab therapy’s first fully integrated, AI-powered EMR, has been named one of the Top 50 Best Healthcare Software Products in G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards.This marks the inaugural year of G2’s healthcare-specific category, recognizing the growing significance of technology in modern health systems. SPRY’s inclusion in its very first year underscores the company’s rapid ascent and transformative impact on rehab therapy.A Disruptor, Not Just a Competitor“SPRY is more than an EMR—we’ve built a movement,” said Brij Bhuptani, co-founder and CEO of SPRY. “In an industry dominated by legacy players, we’re proving that innovation, efficiency, and user experience can redefine what’s possible. This recognition affirms our mission to push the boundaries of healthtech—and we’re just getting started.”Founded in 2021, SPRY has rapidly positioned itself as a game-changer, challenging outdated norms and setting new industry standards for efficiency and usability.Customer-Driven Innovation at Its CoreUnlike traditional industry awards determined by expert panels, G2’s Best Software Awards are based entirely on real, verified user feedback. SPRY’s recognition comes directly from clinicians, clinic directors, and billing professionals who experience its impact firsthand:"SPRY has been a revelation—its efficiency has saved me hours in documentation and improved my quality of life.""SPRY is the most efficient documentation system I’ve used—easy to learn, fully autonomous for clinicians and patients, and has improved my work-life balance.""SPRY is the easiest way for a clinician’s voice to be heard—it’s an intuitive system that integrates everything I need into one place, allowing me to spend more time with my patients.""SPRY has cut my documentation time in half, giving me more time to focus on patient care."More Than Software—A MovementSPRY’s rise is not just about technology—it’s about shifting expectations. Clinics are no longer willing to settle for fragmented systems, slow workflows, and outdated processes. The demand for intuitive, AI-powered, seamlessly integrated solutions is surging, and SPRY is leading this transformation.“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. “The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”Why G2’s Best Software Award MattersG2’s Best Software Awards evaluate thousands of vendors based on authentic, timely customer reviews and publicly available market presence data. To qualify, companies must have received at least one approved review in 2024 and be ranked on a G2 GridThe introduction of the Best Healthcare Software category reflects the growing role of technology in modern healthcare. For SPRY to be recognized in its first year is a testament to its momentum and market reception.About SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. SPRY Therapeutics, Inc. is the inventor of SPRY EMR , an integrated practice management solution that enables rehab therapy professionals to succeed in practice and in business — from the front desk to clinical operations to the back office. Built on a future-focused architecture, the SPRY platform adapts to the changing clinical and business needs of physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists. Since 2021, SPRY has earned a reputation for flexible workflow customizations, short migration times, and high-velocity claims processing — in one single platform, at one simple price.For more information, visit www.sprypt.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

