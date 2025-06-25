NicSRS Now Offering DigiCert VMC to Enhance Email Security and Brand Trust

NicSRS now offers DigiCert VMC

Show your brand logo in email inboxes instead of generic initials.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NicSRS , a leading provider of advanced digital certificates and online security solutions, is excited to share its new service offering – DigiCert VMC (Verified Mark Certificates) as part of its growing suite of security solutions. This lineup expansion aims to provide businesses with enhanced email security, protect brand integrity, and increase trust among customers by ensuring that legitimate communications are easily identifiable and safeguarded from phishing attempts and fraud.VMC: What It Is and How It WorksA VMC (Verified Mark Certificate) is a digital certificate designed to work in conjunction with the DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance) standard. This powerful email security solution enables organizations to display their verified brand logo in the inbox of recipients, alongside authenticated emails. The visual brand mark provides an instant signal of trust to recipients, helping to prevent phishing attacks and other malicious activities that can harm businesses and their customers.Why DigiCert VMC?By integrating DigiCert VMC, businesses can ensure that their emails are not mistaken for spam, phishing, or other malicious emails, significantly improving open rates and overall customer engagement. As phishing attacks continue to rise, DigiCert VMC plays a critical role in safeguarding email communications. By adding a brand logo to emails that pass DMARC authentication, it ensures that recipients feel confident about the authenticity of the email, increasing the likelihood that they will open and interact with the communication.“At NicSRS, we understand how crucial email security is to businesses of all sizes, especially in today’s world where online fraud and phishing attacks are more rampant than ever before," said [Andrea Cao], BD Director of NicSRS." We are excited to offer DigiCert VMC to our partners and customers, as it will not only enhance email security but also build trust with their clients. By displaying a highly visible and verified brand logo with your email messages, businesses can stand out in the inbox and avoid being mistaken for fraudulent communications."With DigiCert VMC, businesses can:• Increase Brand Visibility: Display their verified brand logo directly in recipients’ inboxes, boosting visibility and brand recognition.• Prevent Phishing and Fraud: Help customers easily identify legitimate emails from their company, protecting against phishing and other fraudulent activities.• Improve Email Engagement: Increase open rates and customer interactions by providing a clear and trusted visual indicator of legitimacy.• Enhance Customer Trust: Demonstrate commitment to security and transparency, fostering stronger relationships with customers and business partners.Why NicSRSNicSRS is a global leader in providing advanced digital certificate solutions and cybersecurity services. With years of industry experience, NicSRS has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide enhance their digital security posture, offering solutions such as SSL certificates, code signing, S/MIME, and now DigiCert VMC. These can all be obtained from NicSRS one-stop reseller platform , for both resellers and customers. In addition, NicSRS continues to invest in innovation and technology to meet the evolving needs of businesses in an increasingly digital world. Their portfolio of solutions helps businesses of all sizes—from startups to large enterprises—improve their cybersecurity measures, reduce risks, and protect their online presence

