Blue Goat Cyber to Speak at MedTech World Hong Kong on Medical Device Cybersecurity

Christian Espinosa Speaking at MedTech World Hong Kong Roadshow

Christian Espinosa to share global insights on secure design, regulatory compliance, and innovation in medtech.

Cybersecurity is a business driver. When built in from the start, it accelerates compliance, builds trust, and enables faster, safer innovation in medical technology.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber , a leader in medical device cybersecurity, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming MedTech World Hong Kong Roadshow , taking place June 30–July 1, 2025, at AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 2. The event, held in conjunction with NovaX Global Investmatch Carnival, brings together 10,000+ global attendees, including innovators, investors, and healthcare technology leaders.Founder and CEO Christian Espinosa will be a featured speaker, joining an international panel to discuss the growing impact of cybersecurity in the medtech sector. His session will highlight how manufacturers can integrate security into the entire device lifecycle—aligning with global standards, avoiding costly regulatory setbacks, and accelerating market access.“Cybersecurity isn’t just a technical issue—it’s a strategic imperative,” said Espinosa. “At Blue Goat, we help medtech companies lead with security, earn trust, and move faster in global markets.”The MedTech World Hong Kong Roadshow aims to advance cross-border collaboration in life sciences, spotlighting disruptive technologies across digital health, AI, diagnostics, and cybersecurity. Espinosa’s presence signals Blue Goat Cyber’s expanding global footprint and commitment to elevating cybersecurity maturity across the industry.As regulatory bodies like the FDA, European Commission, and Health Canada tighten expectations for cybersecurity transparency, Blue Goat Cyber continues to guide device makers with unmatched experience in secure design, SBOM readiness, threat modeling, and postmarket risk management.For manufacturers preparing for global submission or scaling their device security programs, Blue Goat’s expertise offers a roadmap for compliance, resilience, and innovation.About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber partners with medical device companies to embed cybersecurity into the full product lifecycle. From regulatory submission support to secure product development and postmarket risk response, Blue Goat enables clients to meet FDA, EU MDR, ISO, and international cybersecurity standards with confidence.

