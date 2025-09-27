Blue Goat Cyber to Sponsor MedTech World Singapore Roadshow; Christian Espinosa to Speak on Medical Device Cybersecurity

Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder

Blue Goat Cyber strengthens its global MedTech presence by sponsoring the Singapore Roadshow and spotlighting medical device cybersecurity leadership.

Cybersecurity in MedTech isn’t about compliance—it’s about protecting patients. Lives depend on getting this right.”
— Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO
SINGAPORE, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Goat Cyber, a leader in medical device cybersecurity, announced its sponsorship of the MedTech World Singapore Roadshow, taking place on October 1, 2025, at The Westin Singapore. The exclusive event, co-hosted with KPMG, will gather 200 hospital executives, policymakers, innovators, and investors from across ASEAN and India to accelerate the adoption of safe and connected healthcare technologies.

As part of the program, Christian Espinosa, Founder of Blue Goat Cyber and a recognized global medical device cybersecurity expert, will join a featured fireside session titled:

“Securing the Future of MedTech: Cyber Resilience in Healthcare.”

Espinosa will share insights on three critical themes shaping the future of MedTech cybersecurity:

- Why cybersecurity is now a core patient safety issue, with real-world examples of attacks on hospitals and medical devices.
- The evolving global regulatory and compliance landscape, including FDA, EU MDR, China’s NMPA, Japan’s PMDA, and Singapore’s HSA.
- A future outlook on AI-driven threats, quantum risks, and digital twins in healthcare — and what MedTech leaders must prepare for in the next five years.

“If a medical device isn’t cyber secure, it isn’t safe. At Blue Goat Cyber, we fix that.” — Christian Espinosa

Blue Goat Cyber’s sponsorship highlights its mission to protect patients by securing the technologies that modern healthcare and digital health platforms depend on. The company provides comprehensive cybersecurity services, including regulatory submission support, Secure Product Development Framework (SPDF) guidance, software bill of materials (SBOM) development, and postmarket monitoring — helping manufacturers build trust, achieve compliance, and defend against cyber threats across the total product lifecycle.

The MedTech World Singapore Roadshow is part of a global series designed to accelerate MedTech growth by bridging collaboration between industry leaders, regulators, and investors. By sponsoring and speaking at the event, Blue Goat Cyber reinforces its role as a trusted partner in medical device cybersecurity, healthcare cybersecurity, and global regulatory strategy worldwide.

For more information about Blue Goat Cyber’s services, visit www.bluegoatcyber.com

About Blue Goat Cyber

Blue Goat Cyber is a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm specializing in medical device cybersecurity, healthcare cybersecurity, global regulatory submissions (FDA, EU MDR, China NMPA, Japan PMDA, Singapore HSA), and postmarket risk management. Founded by Christian Espinosa, a best-selling author and cybersecurity thought leader, the company helps medical device manufacturers secure their innovations, achieve compliance across markets, and protect patient safety. Learn more at www.bluegoatcyber.com


