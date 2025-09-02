Blue Goat Cyber Sponsors LSI Europe 2025; CEO Christian Espinosa to Lead Medtech Cybersecurity Panel
At LSI Europe 2025, Blue Goat Cyber’s Christian Espinosa highlights why strong cybersecurity drives funding, FDA approval, and adoption.
Christian Espinosa, CEO and Founder of Blue Goat Cyber, will hold two key roles during the summit:
- Session Leader – introducing Blue Goat Cyber’s expertise and supporting medtech innovators as they present pitches to investors, regulators, and strategics.
- Moderator & Panelist – leading the panel “Security Sells: Why Investors, Regulators, and Buyers Care About Your Cyber Game” on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 9:00 AM.
Session Leader Role
As Session Leader, Espinosa will open a key segment of the summit by introducing medtech innovators preparing to pitch for funding. In addition, he will present an overview of Blue Goat Cyber’s specialized services, including regulatory-ready cybersecurity documentation, FDA-compliant testing, and postmarket cybersecurity risk management.
“I’m honored to serve as a Session Leader at LSI Europe 2025,” said Christian Espinosa, CEO and Founder of Blue Goat Cyber. “This role gives me the opportunity not only to showcase Blue Goat Cyber’s mission, but also to spotlight the next wave of medtech innovators as they share their ideas with investors and strategics.”
Panel: Security Sells
Espinosa will also moderate and participate in a 35-minute panel discussion with live audience Q&A, joined by:
- Sean Lavin, M.D. – Founder & CEO of Alpha Lavin Advisors, former Wall Street healthcare analyst advising medtech and digital health companies on capital strategy.
- Claudia Holy – Founder & Managing Director of Podymos, a UK-based agency specializing in clear, compliant communications for medical device innovators.
The panel will explore how cybersecurity has evolved into a strategic differentiator in medtech, shaping valuations, regulatory approvals, and purchasing decisions.
“Cybersecurity is no longer a back-office IT issue—it’s directly tied to investment, regulatory approval, and purchasing decisions,” Espinosa added. “Weak security can stop deals cold. Strong security can raise valuations, speed approvals, and make products more attractive to buyers. That’s why security sells.”
Key Takeaway for Attendees
Blue Goat Cyber’s leadership at LSI Europe 2025 highlights how security drives trust, value, and growth. Companies that treat cybersecurity as a strategic asset will attract investors, clear regulatory hurdles faster, and secure adoption in competitive healthcare markets.
About LSI Europe 2025
The LSI Europe Summit is one of the world’s premier medtech conferences, bringing together innovators, investors, and strategics. The 2025 event will take place September 7–11 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London, UK.
About Blue Goat Cyber
Blue Goat Cyber is a Scottsdale-based consultancy dedicated exclusively to medical device cybersecurity. Founded by Christian Espinosa, the company helps manufacturers integrate cybersecurity into their product lifecycle, meet FDA and international regulatory requirements, and build trust that accelerates investment and adoption. Blue Goat Cyber has supported more than 150 companies with zero FDA cybersecurity deficiencies to date.
For more information, visit www.bluegoatcyber.com
.
Melissa Espinosa
Blue Goat Cyber
+1 844-939-4628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.