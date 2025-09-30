Blue Goat Cyber to Exhibit at The MedTech Conference 2025 Showcasing FDA Compliance & Cybersecurity Services
Blue Goat Cyber to showcase FDA compliance, risk management, and medical device cybersecurity solutions at The MedTech Conference 2025.
The MedTech Conference is one of the largest global gatherings for medical technology innovators. With the FDA’s 2025 final guidance on medical device cybersecurity now in effect, manufacturers face new challenges in preparing compliant submissions and protecting devices across their lifecycle. Blue Goat Cyber will showcase proven strategies to help organizations meet these evolving expectations, reduce cyber risk, and accelerate time-to-market.
Driving Awareness: Cybersecurity as a MedTech Priority
Blue Goat Cyber is dedicated to ensuring that cybersecurity is no longer an afterthought in medical device development.
“Too often, cybersecurity is treated as a technical checkbox instead of a patient safety issue,” said Christian Espinosa, CEO of Blue Goat Cyber. “Our mission is to change that mindset across the MedTech industry by raising awareness, providing practical guidance, and helping manufacturers integrate cybersecurity from design through deployment.”
What Attendees Will Gain from Visiting Blue Goat Cyber at Booth #231
At Booth #231, the Blue Goat team will demonstrate how its end-to-end cybersecurity consulting helps medical device companies succeed, including:
- FDA Cybersecurity Submission Support: Guidance and documentation tailored for 510(k), De Novo, and PMA submissions, aligned with FDA’s 2025 cybersecurity requirements.
- Cybersecurity Risk Management & SPDF Consulting: Implementing Secure Product Development Frameworks (SPDFs) to reduce vulnerabilities and ensure regulatory compliance.
- Penetration Testing & Threat Modeling: Identifying weaknesses in connected medical devices, software, and ecosystems before products reach the market.
- Postmarket Cybersecurity Management: Continuous monitoring, vulnerability mitigation, and incident response support to protect devices long after approval.
Why Cybersecurity is Critical for Medical Device Manufacturers
Cyberattacks on healthcare systems are increasing, and device vulnerabilities can cause operational disruptions, regulatory setbacks, and direct patient harm. The FDA has made it clear: cybersecurity is a key component of medical device safety and effectiveness. Manufacturers that partner with Blue Goat Cyber not only ensure compliance but also gain a competitive advantage by demonstrating strong security to patients, providers, and regulators.
Visit Blue Goat Cyber at The MedTech Conference 2025
Blue Goat Cyber invites attendees to visit Booth #231 at The MedTech Conference 2025 in San Diego to meet the team, learn how to strengthen device security, and schedule a personalized consultation.
About Blue Goat Cyber
Blue Goat Cyber is a trusted leader in medical device cybersecurity consulting, providing manufacturers with the expertise and tools to achieve FDA cybersecurity compliance, secure devices across the total product lifecycle, and build patient trust. From premarket submission support to postmarket monitoring and response, Blue Goat delivers tailored, results-driven solutions that help companies innovate securely and confidently.
Learn more at https://bluegoatcyber.com
Melissa Espinosa
Blue Goat Cyber
+1 844-939-4628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.