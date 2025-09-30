Blue Goat Cyber to Exhibit at The MedTech Conference 2025 Showcasing FDA Compliance & Cybersecurity Services

The MedTech Conference Blue Goat Cyber

Blue Goat Cyber to showcase FDA compliance, risk management, and medical device cybersecurity solutions at The MedTech Conference 2025.

Cybersecurity isn’t just about protecting data—it’s about protecting patients. At Blue Goat, we help manufacturers design devices that are both secure and trusted.”
— Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Goat Cyber, a leading provider of medical device cybersecurity services, announced today it will exhibit at The MedTech Conference 2025, hosted by AdvaMed, from October 5–8, 2025, in San Diego, California. The Blue Goat team will be onsite at Booth #231 to meet with medical device manufacturers, regulatory professionals, and healthcare leaders, advancing its mission to raise industry awareness of cybersecurity as a patient safety priority.

The MedTech Conference is one of the largest global gatherings for medical technology innovators. With the FDA’s 2025 final guidance on medical device cybersecurity now in effect, manufacturers face new challenges in preparing compliant submissions and protecting devices across their lifecycle. Blue Goat Cyber will showcase proven strategies to help organizations meet these evolving expectations, reduce cyber risk, and accelerate time-to-market.

Driving Awareness: Cybersecurity as a MedTech Priority

Blue Goat Cyber is dedicated to ensuring that cybersecurity is no longer an afterthought in medical device development.

“Too often, cybersecurity is treated as a technical checkbox instead of a patient safety issue,” said Christian Espinosa, CEO of Blue Goat Cyber. “Our mission is to change that mindset across the MedTech industry by raising awareness, providing practical guidance, and helping manufacturers integrate cybersecurity from design through deployment.”

What Attendees Will Gain from Visiting Blue Goat Cyber at Booth #231

At Booth #231, the Blue Goat team will demonstrate how its end-to-end cybersecurity consulting helps medical device companies succeed, including:

- FDA Cybersecurity Submission Support: Guidance and documentation tailored for 510(k), De Novo, and PMA submissions, aligned with FDA’s 2025 cybersecurity requirements.
- Cybersecurity Risk Management & SPDF Consulting: Implementing Secure Product Development Frameworks (SPDFs) to reduce vulnerabilities and ensure regulatory compliance.
- Penetration Testing & Threat Modeling: Identifying weaknesses in connected medical devices, software, and ecosystems before products reach the market.
- Postmarket Cybersecurity Management: Continuous monitoring, vulnerability mitigation, and incident response support to protect devices long after approval.

Why Cybersecurity is Critical for Medical Device Manufacturers

Cyberattacks on healthcare systems are increasing, and device vulnerabilities can cause operational disruptions, regulatory setbacks, and direct patient harm. The FDA has made it clear: cybersecurity is a key component of medical device safety and effectiveness. Manufacturers that partner with Blue Goat Cyber not only ensure compliance but also gain a competitive advantage by demonstrating strong security to patients, providers, and regulators.

Visit Blue Goat Cyber at The MedTech Conference 2025

Blue Goat Cyber invites attendees to visit Booth #231 at The MedTech Conference 2025 in San Diego to meet the team, learn how to strengthen device security, and schedule a personalized consultation.

About Blue Goat Cyber

Blue Goat Cyber is a trusted leader in medical device cybersecurity consulting, providing manufacturers with the expertise and tools to achieve FDA cybersecurity compliance, secure devices across the total product lifecycle, and build patient trust. From premarket submission support to postmarket monitoring and response, Blue Goat delivers tailored, results-driven solutions that help companies innovate securely and confidently.

Learn more at https://bluegoatcyber.com

