Human Settlements hosts Virtual Research Forum on Advancing Innovative Building Technologies, 25 Jun

South Africa has witnessed an increase in the number of natural disasters in recent years which has led to the rise in demand for housing and research has shown that the use of Innovative Building Technology Systems can address the challenges brought by inadequate infrastructure, poor quality workmanship and poor planned township establishment including poor traditional building methods.

Thus, the National Department of Human Settlements Research team will host a Virtual Research Forum under the theme: “Advancing Innovative Building Technologies”, bringing in different perspectives on Innovative Sustainable Building Technologies for implementation, the IBT value chain and how they respond to natural disasters and the role of Financial Institutions in IBT scaling and funding mechanisms to fast track the delivery houses and response to disasters.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 June 2025 
Time: `09:00 am till 14:55  
Venue: Microsoft Teams (ID: 326 169 569 493 6 – Passcode: Bn3Yd3Ev)

Enquiries: 

Acting Head of Communications – National Department of Human Settlements, Gwen Shole 
Cell: 082 859 0509
E-mail: Gwen.Shole@dhs.gov.za

