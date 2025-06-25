Deputy Minister Buti Manamela addresses 21st Anniversary Celebration of Primestars, 25 Jun

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr. Buti Manamela, will share reflections on the government's historic and ongoing support for Primestar initiatives at the 21st Anniversary Celebration of Primestars, 25 June 2025 in Rosebank.

As South Africa commemorates Youth Month, youth-development leader Primestars marks a major milestone: 21 years of turning bold ideas into national impact. In a bold move that signals a seismic shift in how South Africa prepares its youth for tomorrow’s economy, Primestars is not just celebrating a legacy, but rallying a national call to revolutionize education for the digital age.

Utilising unique “theatres of learning” models, through conventional and in-school mobile cinema screenings, beneficiaries watch an edutainment film, relevant to the specific initiative, are then given a practical booklet and engage in mentorship sessions and workshops. To further amplify the impact all collateral is also available on the Primestars digital platform.

At the 21-year celebration event Primestars will unveil new initiatives designed to future-proof South Africa’s youth.

Members of the media are invited to attend the 21st Anniversary Celebration, as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 June 2025

Time: 18:00

Venue: Ster-Kinekor, Rosebank Mall, Rosebank, Johannesburg

For more information contact:

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: Tshabalala.m@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates