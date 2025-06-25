Madhya Pradesh Tourism Records Historic Footfall in 2024

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from thousands of years ago. Bhedaghat Marble Rock Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

134.1 Million Visitors Reflect the State’s Rise as a Premier Cultural, Spiritual, and Wildlife Destination

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh has achieved a landmark milestone in its tourism journey, welcoming 134.1 million visitors in 2024, marking a 19.6% increase over 2023 and a remarkable 50.6% growth from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This unprecedented surge reaffirms the state’s standing as the “Heart of Incredible India,” celebrated for its rich heritage, spiritual depth, and natural beauty.This growth is the result of visionary policies, infrastructure development, promotional campaigns, and community-driven initiatives spearheaded by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, under the leadership of Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary – Tourism and Culture, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.A Spectrum of Tourism Offerings Fuel GrowthThe upward graph of Madhya Pradesh’s tourism reflects its diverse offerings—spanning spiritual, heritage, wildlife, nature, adventure, rural, film, and urban tourism.Spiritual TourismMore than 107 million pilgrims visited the state’s spiritual sites, a 21.9% rise from 2023. Ujjain, with the iconic Mahakal Lok, alone attracted 73.2 million visitors. Other key destinations—Chitrakoot, Maihar, Omkareshwar, Amarkantak, and Salkanpur—also reported significant footfall increases.Heritage and Urban TourismHeritage destinations drew 8 million culture enthusiasts, a 25% year-on-year increase. Gwalior witnessed a threefold rise in tourists, while UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Khajuraho, and heritage towns like Maheshwar and Bhojpur, remained major draws.Urban hubs such as Indore (10.2 million), Bhopal (2.2 million), and Jabalpur (2.3 million) demonstrated how historical richness can harmoniously blend with modern infrastructure. Notably, Indore retained its title as India’s cleanest city for the seventh consecutive year.Wildlife TourismHome to the highest number of tigers in India, Madhya Pradesh continued to enchant wildlife enthusiasts. National parks like Madhai (434,000 visitors), Panna (385,000), Kanha (248,000), Bandhavgarh (194,000), and Pench (192,000) remained popular. The Kuno National Park Cheetah Reintroduction Project attracted global attention, further strengthening the state’s wildlife tourism appeal.Nature and AdventureEcotourism hotspots such as Pachmarhi (287,000) and Bhedaghat (234,000) drew nature lovers, while adventure destinations like Hanumantiya, Tamia, Sailani Island, and Gandhi Sagar emerged as vibrant centers for recreation and eco-adventure.Rural and Tribal TourismAs part of its inclusive tourism vision, the state developed 63 tourism villages and supported 470+ homestays, hosting over 24,000 visitors. Villages like Pranpur, India’s first designated Handloom Village, attracted cultural travelers and international tourists keen to explore tribal arts and indigenous lifestyles.Film TourismThe state’s cinematic landscapes continued to captivate filmmakers. Popular productions like Stree 2, Panchayat, and Maharani were shot in picturesque locales such as Maheshwar and Chanderi, with the latter witnessing a surge of 47,000 tourists post the release of Stree 2. The film Homebound, also shot in Madhya Pradesh, was featured at the Cannes Film Festival, putting the spotlight on the state’s growing stature in global film tourism.International TourismMadhya Pradesh welcomed 167,000 foreign tourists in 2024. Top international hotspots included Khajuraho (33,000 visitors), Gwalior (11,000), Orchha (14,000), Bandhavgarh (29,000), and Kanha (19,000).Policy and Infrastructure Driving the BoomStrategic initiatives such as the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Film Policy 2025, redevelopment of Mandu with a ₹25 crore allocation, and the promotion of emerging destinations have significantly contributed to this growth. Infrastructure upgrades, enhanced connectivity, and the expansion of community-led tourism models continue to lay a strong foundation for sustained success.Leadership InsightMr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla said:“Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a truly multidimensional tourism destination. Our record-breaking performance in 2024 reflects a robust, inclusive, and sustainable tourism strategy. We aim to build on this momentum with deeper community engagement, digital innovation, and global collaborations.”Looking AheadWith a rich cultural legacy, thriving biodiversity, and empowered communities at its core, Madhya Pradesh is poised for continued leadership in India’s tourism sector. As it charts a course toward sustainability, global partnerships, and immersive travel experiences, the state stands ready to embrace the world under the banner of “Incredible Madhya Pradesh.”

Moh Liya Re - New TVC of MP | Madhya Pradesh Tourism Ad 2024

