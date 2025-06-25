Key Trend Shaping The Food Allergen Testing Market In 2025: New Rapid Gluten Test Promises Accurate Detection

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Food Allergen Testing Market?

In The Business Research Company's latest report, a significant growth has been observed in the food allergen testing market size in recent years. It is expected to rise from $1.01 billion in 2024 to $1.12 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including an increasing incidence of food allergies, stringent regulatory requirements, rising consumer awareness, globalization of food supply chains, and advancements in testing technologies.

What Does The Future Hold For The Food Allergen Testing Market?

The report points towards a continued increase. It is further projected to reach $1.66 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expanding food industry regulations, growing demand for allergen-free products, technological innovations in testing methods, and an increasing focus on food safety and quality assurance.

What Are The Propulsion Factors Behind The Food Allergen Testing Market Growth?

One of the primary drivers of this growth trajectory is the increasing incidence of food allergies worldwide. Food allergies refer to adverse immune responses triggered by specific food proteins, resulting in a range of symptoms from mild discomfort to severe reactions. Factors contributing to this increase involve genetic predispositions, environmental influences, dietary changes, and improved awareness and diagnosis. Consequently, food allergen testing, which helps identify and quantify allergenic substances in food products, is gaining considerable importance as it helps prevent allergic reactions in individuals with food allergies.

Who Holds The Reins In The Explosive Market?

Major companies operating in the food allergen testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ecolab Inc., Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, and several others. These companies play a pivotal role in catering to the growing demand for reliable and quick allergen detection methods.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Food Allergen Testing Market?

Technological advancements are playing an instrumental role in shaping the future of the market. Emerging trends show that companies operating in the food allergen testing market are focusing on the development of rapidly deployable testing solutions like immunochromatographic assays for allergen detection.

How Is The Food Allergen Testing Food Allergen Testing Market Segregated?

Furthermore, the food allergen testing market is characterized by a complex segmentation based on test type, technology, and application. Allergen Testing and Intolerance Testing are the main categories under test type. Under technology, the market is further sub-segmented as Biosensors, Immunoassay or Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay ELISA, Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR and other technologies. Based on application, the market covers a range of food items including Seafood and Meat Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery and Confectionery, Baby Food and Infant Formula, and others.

What Is The Geographic Distribution Of The Food Allergen Testing Market?

Taking into account the geographical distribution, North America was observed to be the largest region in the food allergen testing market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food allergen testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, and notable countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others.

