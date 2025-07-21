Mr. FoW is a workplace of the future and future of work visionary and champion Tim Salau walking unto the stage at Black is Tech (BIT) 2024 Conference Tim Salau, Mr. Future of Work speaking in front of a mic Tim Salau, Mr. Future of Work Smiling

Tim Salau’s “The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership” Emerges from Half a Decade of Research, Reflection, and Real-World Testing

We’re no longer in an era where charisma alone will carry you. We’re in an era that demands character. And Zen leadership is how we develop it.” — Tim Salau

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After five transformative years of reflection, reinvention, and relentless experimentation, author, executive, and visionary Tim Salau—widely known as “Mr. Future of Work”—is set to release The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership on October 8, 2025.

Part memoir, part manifesto, and part modern leadership guide, The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership distills Salau’s lived wisdom from his journey as a founder, global consultant, and product leader at companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and WeWork. The habits—centered around clarity, presence, and emotional resilience—were born out of a pivotal question:

"What kind of leadership survives chaos and still builds hope?"

Tim Salau began writing the earliest drafts of this book in 2020, as the world was reckoning with a pandemic, systemic injustice, and cultural fatigue. “This wasn’t written in a vacuum,” Salau shares. “It was forged while the world was on fire. These habits held me—and many of the leaders I’ve coached—together.”

Structured across seven transformative habits, the book moves leaders from transactional tactics to soul-rooted principles. From “Lead with Stillness” to “Lead with We,” it offers practical tools and reflection prompts for leaders seeking to lead both well and whole.

Salau’s philosophy is clear: The future of leadership is not louder. It’s deeper. He continues, “We’re no longer in an era where charisma alone will carry you. We’re in an era that demands character. And Zen leadership is how we develop it.”

With a global following and a reputation for shifting culture, Tim Salau is ushering in a new kind of leadership—one anchored in purpose, empathy, and presence.

The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership is available for pre-order now at timsalau.com and major online retailers. For interviews, speaking requests, or book tour appearances, please contact tim.salau@timsalau.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.