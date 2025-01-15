Tranquil Tea Collaboration: Two Wellness Brands Unite to Redefine Relaxation

Shaelee Evans hand-harvesting botanicals at Goodness Tea Farm, Sequim, Washington. Shaelee Evans showcasing Goodness Tea's organic products at a local farmers market. The Goodness Tea logo, representing their commitment to farm-to-cup wellness and sustainability. The Big Black Tea logo, embodying simplicity, boldness, and elegance.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Black Tea, a Houston-based tea and wellness brand, is excited to announce a new partnership with Goodness Tea, a farm-to-cup tea producer from Sequim, Washington. This collaboration aims to enhance Big Black Tea's offerings by integrating Goodness Tea's expertise in sustainable farming and artisanal blending.

Founded in 2008 by Shaelee Evans, Goodness Tea began with a mission to create nourishing tea blends for family and friends. Over the years, Shaelee's dedication to organic practices and community-led food systems has transformed Goodness Tea into a respected name in the tea industry. The farm grows a variety of botanicals and fruits, crafting loose-leaf blends and whole-food chocolates that reflect a commitment to earth-care, people-care, and fair-share principles.

Big Black Tea was established to provide high-quality, wellness-focused tea blends that cater to diverse palates. With roots in Houston's rich cultural tapestry, the brand has always emphasized inclusivity and community engagement. This partnership with Goodness Tea aligns with Big Black Tea's mission to offer products that are both beneficial and sustainably sourced.

As part of this collaboration, Big Black Tea and Goodness Tea are developing a new blend designed to promote relaxation and tranquility. While details remain under wraps, enthusiasts might ponder the connection between restful nights and the calming embrace of nature's botanicals.

"Partnering with Goodness Tea allows us to bring our customers closer to the source of their tea," said Tim Salau, Co-Founder of Big Black Tea. "Shaelee's dedication to sustainable farming and her innovative approach to blending align perfectly with our values."

This partnership marks a significant step forward for both companies, promising to deliver unique and healthful tea experiences to consumers nationwide.

About Big Black Tea

Big Black Tea is a Houston-based tea and wellness brand committed to providing high-quality, inclusive, and community-focused products. With a diverse range of blends, Big Black Tea aims to cater to the wellness needs of its customers while celebrating cultural richness.

About Goodness Tea

Goodness Tea, founded by Shaelee Evans in 2008, is a farm-to-cup tea producer based in Sequim, Washington. The farm specializes in growing and crafting organic tea blends, whole-food chocolates, and plant-based snacks, all rooted in permaculture ethics and sustainable practices.

