New Book "The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership" by Tim Salau to Launch October 8, 2025

A powerful new blueprint for leading with calm, clarity, and purpose in a chaotic world.

Leadership has become performative, reactive, and disconnected from the inner world of the leader"
— Tim Salau
— Tim Salau

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International speaker, founder, and mental wellness advocate Tim Salau—widely known as Mr. FoW—announces the release of his latest book, The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership, a deeply human approach to leadership designed for today’s high-pressure, fast-moving world. The book launches globally on October 8, 2025.

Written for entrepreneurs, executives, team builders, and change agents, The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership fuses ancient spiritual wisdom with modern leadership psychology to reimagine what it means to lead—with intention, peace, and rooted presence.

“Leadership has become performative, reactive, and disconnected from the inner world of the leader,” says Salau. “This book is a reminder: before we lead others, we must lead ourselves.”

The 7 habits outlined in the book are practical, transformative, and based on Salau’s personal journey—from building his global brand, Guide, to advising Fortune 100 teams, and healing from burnout and disillusionment along the way.

Early praise for the book highlights:

Actionable rituals for cultivating emotional resilience

Tools for managing ego, overwhelm, and decision fatigue

Reflections that help readers reconnect with joy and purpose

A redefinition of leadership centered on stillness, service, and strategy

The 7 Habits of Zen Leadership will be available wherever books are sold in print and digital formats. Book events and signings will be announced via mrfow.com and Tim’s social platforms. You can pre-order now on Apple Books.

For media inquiries, bulk orders, or interviews, please contact tim.salau@timsalau.com

About the Author
Tim Salau, known globally as Mr. FoW, is the founder of Guide, a speaker, strategist, and creator of brands and communities that transform how we work and live. Recognized by Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, Tim is a trusted voice on leadership, wellness, and the future of work.

