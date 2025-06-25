Growing benefits for all a focus of South Australia Tourism Plan 2030

Release date: 25/06/25

A refreshed South Australia Tourism Plan 2030 will be released today, reaffirming an ambitious goal to grow the State’s visitor economy to $12.8 billion and support a further 4,400 jobs by 2030.

Developed with input from more than 400 industry stakeholders across all 12 tourism regions, the Plan maps out a way forward for the industry, including leveraging the new State tourism brand and campaign Celebrate the Simple Pleasures.

The South Australia Tourism Plan 2030 builds on South Australia’s current tourism momentum, which has recently achieved impressive investment by global hotel chains and international airlines, as well as national industry recognition.

The State’s visitor economy is currently worth $9.8 billion, consists of more than 20,000 businesses and employs more than 41,600 South Australians, which is equivalent to 1 in 25 workers – three times that of the mining industry.

The Plan targets 20,200 weekly international airline seats by 2030, an increase of 6,300 – equivalent to 327,600 seats annually. It also includes an ambition for the State to be a national leader in sustainable and inclusive tourism – with a series of pilot initiatives to be developed in 2025.

The Plan identifies the State’s competitive drivers as South Australia’s distinct offerings in nature, food, wine and drink, as well as events and festivals while focusing on three key priorities:

1.Increasing South Australia’s appeal to drive demand

2.Delivering new and evolving products and experiences

3.Positioning tourism as a force for good – ensuring the benefits of tourism are positive for people and the environment.

The Plan breaks down market growth into four segments:

Market December 2024 2030 Target International $1.3 billion $2.2 billion Interstate $3.7 billion $4.5 billion Intrastate $2.9 billion $3.7 billion Day-trips $1.8 billion $2.4 billion TOTAL $9.8 billion $12.8 billion

Read the South Australia Tourism Plan 2030 at Supporting South Australia's tourism industry | Tourism SA.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

This refreshed South Australia Tourism Plan 2030 is about our whole tourism ecosystem working together to deliver benefits to our State’s economy and for the community.

Our State’s strengths are in nature, food, wine and drink, as well as events and festivals and when combined, there is no better place to be than in South Australia.

It is clear from recent major airline commitments, hotel investments, and international events, South Australia is seen as a place to visit, live, and work – and this plan sets the path to build on this momentum.

Attributable to Emma Terry, CEO South Australian Tourism Commission

To grow our visitor economy, we need to continue to increase our State’s appeal for our interstate and international audiences and we need to generate a pipeline of new and evolving tourism products and experiences.

This Plan also responds to a changing world, embracing sustainability, inclusivity, the desire for authentic aboriginal experiences to ensure the benefits of tourism are shared across our communities and we will be working closely with the Tourism Industry Council of South Australia in delivering on these ambitions.