Since DHS Immigration Enforcement in Los Angeles Began, Border Crossings Continue to Plummet

Apprehensions and gotaways are almost 50% lower since operations in LA started

WASHINGTON – Since the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) began removing worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from sanctuary city Los Angeles, apprehensions and gotaways at the U.S. Southern border plummeted nearly 50% from May to June. Sanctuary cities are no longer a safe haven, and we have made the message clear: We will hunt down criminal illegal aliens and remove them from our communities.

On June 6, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) started an operation removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Despite the rhetoric from politicians, riots, and wide-scale assaults on enforcement officers, DHS is continuing to make Los Angeles and the Southern border more secure.

The data speaks for itself: From June 1 -22 of this year, apprehensions totaled 5,414 while just one month ago in May, U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions were 9,577. Since the beginning of June, gotaways totaled only 986, compared to 2,123 in May. This is nearly a 50% decrease since operations started.

The difference in these stats from the Biden Administration to the Trump Administration is staggering. From February 1 to June 22 of this year, apprehensions totaled only 37,518, while just one year ago nearly 600,000 apprehensions were made during the same time. Gotaways showed a similar decrease with 11,867 between February and June in 2025, compared to over 94,007 during the same time in 2024.

“Secretary Noem is delivering on President Trump’s promise to secure the border by removing murderers, pedophiles, and drug traffickers from Los Angeles,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In less than a month since we started LA enforcement operations, apprehensions and gotaways at the Southern border halved. The world is hearing our message: If you come here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you. We will not be deterred by the rioters and politicians in our mission to secure America and its border. Migrants are turning back because they know the reality is they will ultimately leave in handcuffs.”