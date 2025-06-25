PHOTO RELEASE: Secretary Kristi Noem Observes Repatriation Flight of Criminal Illegal Aliens in Panama

Removing illegal aliens from Panama saves U.S. taxpayer dollars and helps stop the flow of illegal aliens to the U.S.

PANAMA – Today, Secretary Noem observed a repatriation flight of illegal aliens from Panama and Colombia. Deportees included aliens convicted of drug trafficking, sex crimes and aggravated robbery.

This deportation program creates drastic savings for U.S. taxpayers— costing about half as much in U.S. taxpayer dollars to remove an illegal alien from Panama compared to the removal process from the U.S.

Secretary Noem extended a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Panama, originally signed on July 1, 2024. This extension allows continued U.S. funding—including an additional $7 million commitment—for the Panamanian government's deportation flights and supports Panama’s efforts to curb illegal immigration across the continent, including southbound migration from the United States. Under this understanding, 2,044 migrants without legal grounds to remain in Panama were deported to 23 countries between August 2024 and June 2025.

This partnership underscores the importance of our partner countries to help keep violent criminal illegal aliens from entering the U.S.

The agreement, along with President Trump’s strong leadership, has contributed to the closure of the Darién region to illegal migratory flows into Panama en route to the United States. Under President Trump, migration through Panama’s Darien Gap, a dangerous pathway illegal aliens use to get to the U.S. southern border, is down 99%.

Secretary Noem observed a repatriation flight of illegal aliens from Panama and Colombia

These flights send a clear message to the world: If you come to either the U.S. or Panama illegally, you will be caught, arrested, and removed

This partnership underscores the importance of our partner countries to help remove violent criminal illegal aliens from the U.S. and save U.S. taxpayer dollars

Secretary Noem met with Panamanian President Mulino and other government officials where they discussed ways the U.S. and Panama can continue our partnership to halt illegal immigration

###