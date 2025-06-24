Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,080 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 24, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 24, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 240

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 240

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 270     Health

                   

HB 1647   Judiciary

HB 1648   Education

HB 1649   Finance

HB 1651   Local Government

HB 1652   Health

HB 1653   Education

HB 1654   Education

HB 1655   Gaming Oversight

                   

SB 468      Transportation

SB 527      Finance

SB 764      Local Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 17

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 506

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 564

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 583

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 928

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 938

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 994

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1093

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 1318

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1347

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1406

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1433

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

HB 1442

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1445

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1527

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1534

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1590

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1610

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1626

From Education Reported as Committed

HB 1627

From Education Reported as Committed

HR 266

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

SB 78

From Transportation Reported as Committed

SB 90

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

SB 95

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

SB 232

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

SB 315

From Education Reported as Committed

SB 466

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

SB 719

From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 235

A Resolution recognizing July 25, 2025, as "World IVF Day" in Pennsylvania.           

192-11

HR 254

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the issue of underground electrical lines.           

120-83

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 25, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more