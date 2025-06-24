Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 24, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 24, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 240

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 240

Bills Referred

HR 270 Health

HB 1647 Judiciary

HB 1648 Education

HB 1649 Finance

HB 1651 Local Government

HB 1652 Health

HB 1653 Education

HB 1654 Education

HB 1655 Gaming Oversight

SB 468 Transportation

SB 527 Finance

SB 764 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 235 A Resolution recognizing July 25, 2025, as "World IVF Day" in Pennsylvania. 192-11 HR 254 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the issue of underground electrical lines. 120-83

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.