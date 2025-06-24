Daily Session Report for Tuesday, June 24, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 24, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 240
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 270 Health
HB 1647 Judiciary
HB 1648 Education
HB 1649 Finance
HB 1651 Local Government
HB 1652 Health
HB 1653 Education
HB 1654 Education
HB 1655 Gaming Oversight
SB 468 Transportation
SB 527 Finance
SB 764 Local Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Committed
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
From Transportation Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
From Education Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Professional Licensure Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing July 25, 2025, as "World IVF Day" in Pennsylvania.
192-11
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to study the issue of underground electrical lines.
120-83
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
