Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 25, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:32 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.

Communications Received

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

June 25, 2025

Resolved that,

KC Tomlinson resigns as a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee

Tim Twardzik is elected a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Rep. Tina Picket

Chair

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 271 Health

HR 272 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 273 Education

HR 274 Aging And Older Adult Services

HB 1381 Judiciary

HB 1656 Health

HB 1658 Local Government

HB 1659 Game And Fisheries

HB 1660 Local Government

HB 1661 Health

HB 1662 Finance

HB 1663 Children And Youth

HB 1664 Local Government

HB 1665 Judiciary

HB 1666 Insurance

HB 1669 Education

HB 1670 Aging And Older Adult Services

SB 88 Insurance

SB 101 Labor And Industry

SB 205 Transportation

SB 375 Education

SB 635 Judiciary

SB 715 Health

SB 739 Judiciary

SB 780 Local Government

SB 838 Professional Licensure

SB 840 Gaming Oversight

SB 842 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Uncontested House Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 182 A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2025 as "Scleroderma Awareness Month" and June 29, 2025, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 238 A Resolution designating the month of June 2025 as "Italian-American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 198-5 HR 267 A Resolution designating June 8, 2025, as "Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy Day" in Pennsylvania, honoring Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy's military service and recognizing him as a decorated veteran, community leader and enduring symbol of courage. 203-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 9 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.