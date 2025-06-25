Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 25, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 25, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 4:32 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.
Communications Received
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
June 25, 2025
Resolved that,
KC Tomlinson resigns as a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee
Tim Twardzik is elected a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Rep. Tina Picket
Chair
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered
and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 271 Health
HR 272 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 273 Education
HR 274 Aging And Older Adult Services
HB 1381 Judiciary
HB 1656 Health
HB 1658 Local Government
HB 1659 Game And Fisheries
HB 1660 Local Government
HB 1661 Health
HB 1662 Finance
HB 1663 Children And Youth
HB 1664 Local Government
HB 1665 Judiciary
HB 1666 Insurance
HB 1669 Education
HB 1670 Aging And Older Adult Services
SB 88 Insurance
SB 101 Labor And Industry
SB 205 Transportation
SB 375 Education
SB 635 Judiciary
SB 715 Health
SB 739 Judiciary
SB 780 Local Government
SB 838 Professional Licensure
SB 840 Gaming Oversight
SB 842 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Amended
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Energy Reported as Amended
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Amended
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Health Reported as Committed
From Insurance Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Uncontested House Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2025 as "Scleroderma Awareness Month" and June 29, 2025, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania.
199-4
A Resolution designating the month of June 2025 as "Italian-American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
198-5
A Resolution designating June 8, 2025, as "Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy Day" in Pennsylvania, honoring Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy's military service and recognizing him as a decorated veteran, community leader and enduring symbol of courage.
203-0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 9 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
