Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 25, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 25, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 4:32 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.

 

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

June 25, 2025

 

Resolved that,

 

KC Tomlinson resigns as a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee

 

Tim Twardzik is elected a member of the Housing and Community Development Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Rep. Tina Picket

Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered

and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 271     Health

HR 272     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 273     Education

HR 274     Aging And Older Adult Services

                   

HB 1381   Judiciary

HB 1656   Health

HB 1658   Local Government

HB 1659   Game And Fisheries

HB 1660   Local Government

HB 1661   Health

HB 1662   Finance

HB 1663   Children And Youth

HB 1664   Local Government

HB 1665   Judiciary

HB 1666   Insurance

HB 1669   Education

HB 1670   Aging And Older Adult Services

 

SB 88        Insurance

SB 101      Labor And Industry

SB 205      Transportation

SB 375      Education

SB 635      Judiciary

SB 715      Health

SB 739      Judiciary

SB 780      Local Government

SB 838      Professional Licensure

SB 840      Gaming Oversight

SB 842      Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 348

From Health Reported as Committed

HB 446

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 506

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 593

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 825

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 985

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1100

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1234

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1239

From Energy Reported as Amended

HB 1299

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1445

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1446

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1507

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1512

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1527

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1534

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1553

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1572

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1584

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1599

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1610

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1626

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1627

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1650

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1651

From Local Government Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 257

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 261

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 262

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 264

From Health Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 88

From Insurance Reported as Committed

SB 202

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Uncontested House Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 182

A Resolution recognizing the month of June 2025 as "Scleroderma Awareness Month" and June 29, 2025, as "World Scleroderma Day" in Pennsylvania.         

199-4

HR 238

A Resolution designating the month of June 2025 as "Italian-American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.  

198-5

HR 267

A Resolution designating June 8, 2025, as "Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy Day" in Pennsylvania, honoring Lieutenant Colonel George Hardy's military service and recognizing him as a decorated veteran, community leader and enduring symbol of courage.           

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, June 26, 2025  at 9 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

