Uttar Pradesh: India's Spiritual Heartbeat Celebrates 11th International Yoga Day

Mr. Yogi Adityanath, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh practiced yoga at Gorakhpur Mr. Jaiveer Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism and Culture GoUP participated in the collective yoga program at Agra Hon'ble Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture, (GoUP), Mr. Mukesh Kumar Meshram, joined the collective yoga day celebration at Noida Indoor Stadium. Widespread Yoga practice was observed in Jhansi Yoga practice observed at the Residency, Lucknow

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh stands as the heartbeat of India’s spiritual heritage, a land where ancient traditions intertwine with modern progress. Revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, and home to the sacred confluence of rivers at Prayagraj, it embodies the diverse spiritual tapestry and rich historical legacy that defines the nation. From the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Taj Mahal in Agra to the spiritual ghats of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh offers a profound journey into India's soul.Yoga across Uttar Pradesh's Historic Cities on 11th International Yoga DayOn June 21st, 2025, Uttar Pradesh enthusiastically celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day, embracing the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health. In Gorakhpur, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath himself practiced yoga at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan Auditorium, sending a message of health, balance and peace. Gorakhpur holds special significance as the birthplace of Paramahansa Yogananda and a hub for the Nath tradition of Hatha Yoga. In Agra, Minister of Tourism and Culture Shri Jaiveer Singh participated in the collective yoga program at Eklavya Sports Stadium. Director General & Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, (GoUP) Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram, joined the grand collective yoga day celebration at Noida Indoor Stadium. Further widespread Yoga practice was observed at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Residency and Rajbhavan in Lucknow, Assi Ghat in Varanasi where ancient rituals on the Gangas banks unfold a breathtaking symphony of light, devotion and spiritual awakening with Subah-e- Banaras, Major Dhyanchand Stadium and Jhansi Fort in Jhansi, Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya - the revered birthplace of Lord Rama, Ganesh Bagh in Chitrakoot, the Mahaparinirvana Temple complex in Kushinagar and other significant locations across the state truly reflecting the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — "the world is one family.State-Wide Yoga Celebrations for Global WellnessDistrict officials across Uttar Pradesh enthusiastically organized yoga events in Gorakhpur, Agra, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and other significant destinations. These celebrations aligned with the 2025 theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," highlighting the profound connection between personal well-being and planetary health. This initiative beautifully reflects the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — "the world is one family."Shri Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh said "Our state recognizes yoga as a cornerstone of global wellness and our rich heritage. We are committed to fostering its practice, promoting health and showcasing our state as a beacon of spiritual tourism. This year's Yoga Day truly embodies the spirit of unity and shared well-being."Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Director General & Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh said "The enthusiastic participation across Uttar Pradesh for Yoga Day underscores our dedication to health and cultural preservation. By integrating yoga with our diverse tourism offerings, we aim to provide holistic experiences that resonate with visitors seeking both physical rejuvenation and spiritual insight."Explore the Ancient Roots of Yoga in Uttar PradeshYoga, a timeless gift from India to the world, finds deep historical resonance within Uttar Pradesh. This ancient discipline, focused on harmonizing mind, body and spirit, has flourished in the region for millennia. Revered sages and yogis, including figures like Paramahansa Yogananda born in Gorakhpur, have walked these lands, contributing significantly to its philosophical depth and practical application, making Uttar Pradesh a vital center for yogic wisdom and practice. The state is a one-stop destination for those seeking for inner peace, teachings of minimal & healthy living, and self-awakening.

