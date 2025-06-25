STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates drowning in Vergennes

VERGENNES, Vermont (Tuesday, June 24, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday night, June 24, 2025, in the Addison County town of Vergennes.

Police received a report at about 9:25 p.m. that a 20-year-old man who had been swimming in Lake Champlain offshore from the Basin Harbor Club had gone under the water and not resurfaced. Responding crews located the victim in the water and brought him to shore. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at about 10:10 p.m.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. There are no indications this incident is suspicious.

VSP will withhold the name of the deceased until after notification of relatives.

Responding units in addition to the state police included the fire departments from Addison, Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Vergennes; and the Vergennes Area Rescue Squad.

No additional details are currently available.

- 30 -