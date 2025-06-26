Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability

Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently recertified Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa in Aruba. First certified in 2006, the resort currently holds Platinum status. With close to twenty years experience in environmental stewardship, Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa maintains its focus on continuous improvement in sustainability while preserving the island’s natural beauty.Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa has implemented a broad range of recycling initiatives including the collection and responsible disposal of glass bottles, plastic bottles, cardboard boxes and food leftovers. In addition, the resort’s Green Team takes proactive steps in environmental conservation by conducting regular clean ups along Aruba’s north coast public beaches.A major highlight of the resort’s sustainability initiatives is its on-site glass crusher, which enables recycling of glass waste. The crushed glass is sold to a local company, which supports the island’s circular economy. In kitchens, sustainability efforts extend to grease storage and recycling. To counter harmful waste build-up, EcoLab’s Pathway system helps dissolve fats, oils and grease (FOG) in drains and pipes. This is supported by well-maintained grease filters while temperature calibration and electronic logs provide accurate, traceable data.Furthering its commitment to renewable energy, Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa proudly generates 20% of its electricity consumption through its 100 kWh solar power system. This investment in solar energy helps reduce the property’s carbon footprint. Energy-saving equipment including a low-temperature dishwasher also help conserve energy.Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa’s commitment to waste reduction and sustainable living extends beyond the resort to its staff and the wider community. Through the Recycling for Everyone initiative, employees are encouraged to participate in recycling strategies by bringing recyclables from home to work. Furthermore, the resort’s BeeKeeper platform raises awareness about the reduction of single-use plastics, reinforcing its mission for a cleaner environment.The resort’s innovative use of digital software supports a paperless system which enhances efficiency and reduces environmental impacts. Advanced monitoring and record-keeping systems ensure the highest standards of sustainability practices, while external audits and internal checks maintain accountability.Manchebo Beach Resort and Spa also prioritizes workplace well-being, with increased mental health awareness programs and staff benefits fostering a positive and engaged workforce. Ongoing training compliance, tracked through dedicated software, ensures all employees remain informed on key sustainability and operational topics.With a strong focus on food safety, the resort has strengthened its training programs, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining top-tier standards in hospitality and environmental stewardship.ContactCarla van LoenenDirector of Sales & MarketingE: marketing@manchebo.comT: (+297) 522 3433Manchebo Beach Resort & SpaJ.E. Irausquin Boulevard 55, Eagle Beach, ArubaDT: (+297) 522 3433 | T: (+297) 582 3444 |

