TPCCON 2025 RETURNS TO ARLINGTON, TEXAS FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE WEEKEND OF WELLNESS, LUXURY, AND SISTERHOOD

A 3-Day Immersive Experience for Women Featuring Panels, High Tea, and a Star-Studded Gala Honoring Icons

This is BIGGER than patios and pillows. TPCCON is a cultural reset. It redefines rest, power, and outdoor luxury for women everywhere.” — Tara L. Paige, Founder of The Patio Chic Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 27–29, 2025, The Patio Chic Conference (TPCCON) returns to the Loews Hotel & Convention Center in Arlington, Texas (888 Nolan Ryan Expy, Arlington, TX 76011), for its most powerful year yet. Created by outdoor living visionary Tara L. Paige, TPCCON is a national movement centered on empowering women to reclaim their spaces, elevate their voices, and nurture their whole selves—all through luxury, culture, and community.Themed "Where Healing Meets Home: Breathe. Bloom. Belong.", this year’s TPCCON features a dynamic mix of thought leadership, healing rituals, high-style events, and entrepreneurial innovation. With over 300 attendees expected, three major ticketed events, a sold-out VIP experience, and a showstopping gala honoring iconic women leaders, TPCCON 2025 is the lifestyle experience of the summer.Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is sponsoring this year’s Business Executive Suite, a dedicated space within TPCCON designed for networking, learning, and resource sharing among women entrepreneurs and professionals. The initiative, which has supported thousands of small businesses nationwide with education and access to capital, brings both credibility and opportunity to attendees. Additionally, the Wealth Suite, powered by Prime One Loans, will offer financial tools, insights, and one-on-one support to help guests navigate wealth-building and capital access with confidence. The Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau has also come on as a key sponsor, helping to anchor TPCCON in the heart of a business community that values innovation, inclusion, and regional impact. These partnerships not only enhance the experience for guests but also reflect the growing recognition of events like TPCCON as vital cultural and economic convenings.The weekend begins Friday evening with the Self Care Soirée, a welcoming experience designed to ease guests into a restorative and joy-filled weekend. Wellness educator Stae Hall will lead a candid conversation centered on self-care and intentional living, while guests enjoy curated vendor activations, exclusive giveaways, and a hands-on DIY station hosted by The Patio Chic Foundation—where attendees can craft their own bath salts or tea blends. As the sun sets, the energy shifts for Patieaux After Dark, an intimate, soul-stirring session under the evening sky. This no-holds-barred conversation brings together bold, unapologetic voices to unpack truth, healing, and personal freedom. Featured speaker Dr. Faith Robertson, President of Project ELEVATE, will guide attendees through a deeply honest dialogue that encourages inner growth and emotional clarity. Together, these evening experiences set the tone for a transformative weekend rooted in authenticity, sisterhood, and renewal.THREE SIGNATURE EVENTS1. SIGNATURE SATURDAY | Saturday, June 28 (Daytime)The heartbeat of TPCCON, Signature Saturday features all-day programming designed to restore and recharge. Attendees will enjoy:● Sunrise yoga and prayer● Wellness intensives and personal development sessions● Financial literacy and design-centered workshops● Access to Founders Circle (Sold Out) and VIP lounges● A mid-day mix of brunch bites, brilliant women, and bold storytellingFeatured Speakers Include:● Stephanie Drake Carlisle – Created to Conquer LIVE: A signature live experience that equips and ignites the woman within (Topics: Fund Non-Profit, Non-Profit Resources, Juicing, General Wellness)● Tyrone & Khiandra Woods – Aligned, Aware, & Available: An immersive journey into emotional readiness and relational communication● Angelina Nortey – grief and trauma-informed wellness practitioner dedicated to helping individuals navigate emotional pain and reclaim inner peace through holistic approaches.● Shawnti Refuge – certified wellness educator and mental health advocate focused on supporting women’s emotional resilience, self-care, and spiritual growth.2. THE BLOOM GALA | Saturday, June 28 at 8 p.m.Elegance meets impact at the black-tie Bloom Gala, honoring five trailblazing women. This red-carpet evening includes a curated dinner, awards presentation, live entertainment, and a silent auction benefiting The Patio Chic Foundation.2025 HONOREES:● Dr. Opal Lee – Grandmother of Juneteenth & Medal of Freedom recipient● Dr. Benaisha Poole Watson - Bank Owner and Real Estate Mogul● Mayor Rachel L. Proctor – Visionary civic leader, Mayor of DeSoto● Dr. Jill Waggoner – Wellness expert and educator● Anita Hawkins - Philanthropist & Advocate● Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson – Mindset coach, bestselling author, and movie producer● Cinetrea Grace Williams – Nonprofit pioneer & community strategist3. BLOOM SUGA: THE HIGH TEA EXPERIENCE | Sunday, June 29 at 10 a.m.The weekend finale is equal parts style, soul, and sisterhood. The High Tea Experience invites guests to wear their best yellow and enjoy a multi-course brunch, The Patieaux Chic Fashion Show, and a deeply honest Self-Care Panel focused on rest, joy, and balance. This elegant sendoff blends luxury with authenticity, leaving attendees full—in every sense of the word.TICKET OPTIONS● Suga Pass: NOW ON SALE FOR $155 All-access pass to the three day experienceDetails & Registration● Majesty Pass: SOLD OUT Premium experience with added VIP touchpointsDetails & Registration● Power Seat Pass: SOLD OUT Focused on Saturday access with elevated seatingDetails & Registration● Founders Circle: SOLD OUT exclusive tier with luxury amenities“This is BIGGER than patios and pillows,” said Tara L. Paige, founder of The Patio Chic Foundation. “TPCCON is a cultural reset. It redefines rest, power, and outdoor luxury for women everywhere.” Hosted by The Patio Chic Foundation, TPCCON serves as a sanctuary where women come to be seen, supported, and celebrated.Whether you’re coming for healing or high fashion, strategy or sisterhood, the path to your next chapter begins here.REGISTER TODAY: www.tpccon.com Follow along: @taralpaige | #TPCCON2025 | #BloomSuga | #BreatheBloomBelong###About TPCCONThe Patio Chic Conference (TPCCON) was founded in 2020 by Tara L. Paige as a lifestyle empowerment movement centered around outdoor living, mental wellness, and community connection for Black women. Through its annual conference, national programming, and The Patio Chic Foundation, TPCCON creates affirming spaces for women to heal, grow, and thrive—starting from the inside out. The organization is committed to reshaping the narrative around outdoor spaces, transforming patios into places of peace, power, and possibility. Learn more at www.tpccon.com For press access, interviews, or media credentials, contact Kayla Tucker Adams at info@kaylatuckeradams.com or 214-403-9852.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.