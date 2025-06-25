SALT LIFE Brand Expands Swimwear Reach Through New Lunada Bay Partnership

Beach Days with Salt Life Swim

SALT LIFE x Lunada Bay

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SALT LIFE, the iconic lifestyle brand rooted in Fish / Dive / Surf, is proud to announce a new licensing partnership with Lunada Bay Corporation, a global swimwear leader known for its innovation, premium craftsmanship, and strong retail presence. This partnership brings the SALT LIFE brand back into the women’s swimwear space with a collection inspired by the salt, sand, and soul of life on the water.

“Lunada Bay is proud to partner with the SALT LIFE brand in celebrating the spirit of the ocean through premium swimwear. With our shared passion for coastal living and a legacy of craftsmanship, we’re excited to create collections that inspire adventure, confidence, and a true connection to life on the water,” said Bill Schlabach, CEO of Lunada Bay.

Designed for women who LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience, the upcoming collection blends performance ready swimwear with a laid back sense of style. Whether you Fish, Dive, Surf, or just live for beach days this line delivers elevated silhouettes, thoughtful details, and the comfort and quality SALT LIFE brand fans have come to expect.

“SALT LIFE is a brand that lives at the intersection of ocean lifestyle and performance. Swimwear is a natural expression of that identity,” said Ryan Sainsott, SVP of Iconix International, owner of the SALT LIFE brand. “Lunada Bay’s craftsmanship and elevated approach to design make them an ideal partner to help us deliver premium swimwear that speaks to both style and function. We’re excited to expand Salt Life’s presence in the swim category with a collection that truly captures the spirit of Fish / Dive / Surf.”

The line will be supported through a robust retail and e-commerce strategy, with distribution expected at key national retailers such as Dillard’s, Amazon, Destination Florida, Sandal Factory - reinforcing the SALT LIFE brand’s position in both high end department stores and dedicated swimwear destinations.

About the SALT LIFE Brand

SALT LIFE (https://www.saltlife.com) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

About Lunada Bay

Lunada Bay (https://www.lunadabay.com) is a Southern California-based swimwear company with a global reach, blending boutique creativity with large-scale expertise. Founded in 1980, Lunada Bay is the current force behind favorite swimwear brands: BECCA by Rebecca Virtue, BECCA ETC, Isabella Rose, SOLUNA, and BCA Swimwear. Passionate about all things swimwear, Lunada Bay specializes in launching, rebranding, and elevating labels through strategic execution, innovative design, and superior operations. With manufacturing facilities in seven countries and a retail footprint spanning over 1,000 specialty and online stores including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Dillard’s, Everything But Water, and Zappos. Lunada Bay delivers premium swimwear to a global audience.

