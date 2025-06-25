Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach Red Python Handbag Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI.COM and Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia, a remarkable Filipina singer-songwriter, is set to make waves in the music industry with her debut country single, “Pull Me To The Light.” Her inspiring journey—marked by resilience and transformation—demonstrates how life’s hardships can become powerful catalysts for reinvention.

“At ten, I was competing in international tennis tournaments, including Wimbledon and the US Open,” says Eylsia. “But after a serious injury, I had to let go of that dream.” Pivoting from sports, she transitioned into the corporate world and later became a senior vice president at Deco Disc, a record company that partnered with Handleman, the largest audio-visual distributor in the U.S. at the time.

“The company’s CD format featured legendary artists like Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Kenny Rogers, and Luciano Pavarotti,” Eylsia notes. “It was an incredible time to be learning about the music industry from the business side.”

Despite becoming one of the youngest college presidents in the country, her love for music never faded. “I had success as an executive, but deep down, music was always calling me,” she says. That calling grew stronger after she suffered a severe reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, which left her with permanent vocal damage. “It made me ask, ‘Why is medicine always trying to make you normal?’”

Rather than retreat, Eylsia explored experimental voice restoration techniques. “I began to imagine a future where I could have a ‘bionic voice’ - something that would help me express my musical compositions,” she explains.

With the support of a specialized medical team and groundbreaking technology, Eylsia experienced a vocal recovery that exceeded her expectations. “Honestly, if I had this voice when I was a kid, I never would have done anything else,” she shares.

Her debut country single, “Pull Me to the Light,” is already resonating with early listeners. “It sounds like an instant classic,” says Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach. “There’s emotional depth in Eylsia’s voice that connects with people immediately.” The track is available on streaming platforms and can be requested on smart assistants like Alexa—though Eylsia jokes, “It still can’t pronounce my name correctly!”

She describes the transformation as nothing short of miraculous: “It’s like I have a bionic voice. I can do anything I want with it. Maybe this is what Elon Musk wants to give people through Neuralink,” she laughs. “I hope so, because this feels like a miracle.”

While fans and critics alike praise her vocals, Eylsia remains reflective: “People say I’ll win awards for singing, but I remind them—this isn’t a voice I was born with. It’s the result of science, ambition, and maybe a little bit of God’s hand.”

“Pull Me to the Light” is more than just a debut—it’s a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the possibilities that emerge when innovation and artistry meet. I want this song to give people hope,” Eylsia says. “We all go through dark times, but there’s always a path forward—even if it looks different than we imagined.”

'Pull Me To The Light' by EYLSIA

