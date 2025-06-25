Mace Opens Hearing on Quantum Computing and Advancing U.S. Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today delivered opening remarks on “Preparing for the Quantum Age: When Cryptography Breaks.” In her opening statement, Chairwoman Mace emphasized the importance of quantum computing and the necessity of developing post-quantum cryptography to protect United States cybersecurity. To stay competitive on the world stage and protect federal technology from data breaches, the U.S. has an interest in innovating quantum computing technology.

Below are Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace’s remarks as prepared for delivery:

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for this discussion on quantum computing and its impact on cybersecurity.

To those watching this hearing and asking, “What is quantum and why should I care?”—you’re not alone.

Quantum computing is complicated, but it’s important for the government to understand and prepare for how quantum will change everything from encryption to drug discovery.

Classical computing is what we all know and use today. It’s the kind of computing which runs your phone, laptop, and pretty much every government system.

This type of computing is what we’re used to talking about around here. It’s the type of computing we’re thinking of when we talk about cloud-based software, chip production, and IT modernization.

Quantum computing, on the other hand, sounds like it’s the stuff of science fiction. But it’s real and very powerful.

Today, quantum computing is in its pre-market stage, but United States companies are already investing billions each year into its development.

A 2023 McKinsey report projected the quantum technology market could be larger than $100 billion by 2040.

Quantum computing applies the laws of quantum physics to get more information out of fewer computations.

Quantum computers aren’t faster classical computers; they operate completely differently and allow us to solve new types of problems which classical computers can’t solve.

Quantum computers will contribute significantly to problems which require the evaluation of vast numbers of possibilities at once.

This will lead to incredible new discoveries—specifically in the fields of medicine and science.

However, this will also be used to break traditional encryption thought to be unbreakable by most classical computers.

An important role of this Subcommittee is to ensure proper cybersecurity of federal technology.

One thing all experts agree on is a sufficiently advanced quantum computer will upend cryptographic security in every sector including finance, healthcare, and defense.

This is why we led the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act with Rep. Khanna which was signed into law in December 2022.

This bill requires the federal government to develop and execute a plan to migrate federal IT to post-quantum cryptography.

The federal government must not wait to tackle this enormous task.

Already, we know foreign adversaries are implementing a “steal now, decrypt later” strategy with the hope today’s data will still be valuable when they have a quantum computer.

We look forward to hearing from our witnesses today about the progress of agencies in implementing our bill.

When President Trump signed the National Quantum Initiative Act into law in 2018, he showed the United States is taking quantum technologies seriously.

It is essential the United States lead in this disruptive technology.