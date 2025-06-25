Rony Jabour: America’s Safety Icon Leading the Global Fight for Worker Protection Amid Heatwave Crisis

"Rony Jabour, one of the world’s top safety experts, delivers a powerful message on worker protection and heat stress prevention during his keynote address."

Global safety expert Rony Jabour urges urgent action to protect U.S. workers from rising heat stress risks amid record-breaking temperatures.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States endures one of the most intense heatwaves in recorded history, construction sites across the nation face growing dangers. Temperatures soaring above 100°F have created hazardous conditions for outdoor workers, particularly in states like Texas, Arizona, and Massachusetts. At the forefront of national advocacy and worker education is Rony Jabour, widely regarded as one of America’s top safety trainers and a global authority in Occupational Health and Safety (EHS).With a career spanning over 15 years and more than 50,000 workers trained in person, Jabour has become a household name in the construction industry and beyond. His high-impact sessions blend technical expertise with motivational delivery, addressing the real-life challenges workers face every day.Jabour is a featured speaker at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress & Expo, having taken the stage in 2022, 2024, and already confirmed for 2025 — a rare distinction that highlights his growing influence in the field of workplace safety. He has also delivered keynote speeches around the world, including in Brazil, Portugal, Switzerland, Angola, and Mozambique.But his expertise is more than experience — it’s backed by two master’s degrees from Texas University, in Risk Management and Safety & Health, and two executive specializations from Harvard University, in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management. This unique combination of hands-on experience and academic rigor places him among the most qualified professionals in the global EHS community.“Safety isn’t just about policies — it’s about protecting people and making sure they return home every single day. That’s the mission,” says Jabour, whose advocacy is deeply personal: his father was killed in a workplace accident, a tragedy that shaped the course of his life.The Hidden Danger: Heat Stress on the RiseThis summer’s extreme heat has already triggered health emergencies and fatalities on job sites across the U.S. According to OSHA, thousands of workers fall ill due to heat exposure each year — and many cases go unreported. Construction workers, landscapers, and road crews are particularly vulnerable due to prolonged sun exposure, heavy physical labor, and insufficient access to shade and hydration.Heat stress can lead to:Heat rashHeat crampsHeat exhaustionHeat stroke (a life-threatening emergency)Workers may experience symptoms such as confusion, dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, and in severe cases, loss of consciousness.Shared Responsibility: Employers and WorkersRony Jabour emphasizes that preventing heat-related illnesses is a shared responsibility between employers and workers. He outlines the following duties:Employers Must:Provide access to clean, cool drinking waterEnsure shaded rest areas or cooled spaces are availableOffer frequent breaks in extreme heatTrain workers to recognize symptoms of heat illnessMonitor new employees more closely (acclimatization period)Create and enforce a Heat Illness Prevention Program (HIPP)Failure to implement these measures can lead not only to OSHA citations and financial penalties, but more importantly — preventable loss of life.Workers Must:Stay hydrated throughout the dayWear light, breathable clothingTake scheduled breaks and report symptoms earlyLook out for coworkers showing signs of heat stressCommunicate with supervisors about unsafe conditions“You can replace a tool. You can’t replace a life,” Jabour says. “No job is worth pushing your body past the danger point.”Rony’s Top Prevention Tips for Construction WorkersIn response to this year’s heatwave, Jabour and his team have issued practical tips that every worker and employer should follow:Hydrate Before and During the WorkdayDrink at least 8 ounces of water every 15–20 minutes — even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid alcohol, energy drinks, or caffeine.Schedule Work Around the SunWhen possible, plan the most physically demanding tasks for early mornings or later in the evening when temperatures are lower.Use the Buddy SystemAlways work in pairs or groups, especially in extreme heat. One worker can recognize signs of distress in another.Know the SymptomsHeadache, rapid pulse, nausea, confusion, and lack of sweating are red flags. Heat stroke can develop in minutes.Create a Heat Safety CultureEmpower crews to speak up without fear. Encourage early reporting and normalize safety conversations during toolbox talks.Leading the Movement — From Boston to the WorldBased in Massachusetts, Rony Jabour is the founder of United Safety Net, one of the largest safety training organizations in the country. His work has been recognized by the U.S. Government, the National Safety Council, and global educational platforms. In 2021, he was honored as a Top 100 Leader in Education and received the 40 Under 40 Rising Star Award by NSC.He is also the author of an acclaimed book detailing his journey from a small town in Brazil to becoming a global figure in safety advocacy — a journey marked by hardship, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of purpose.“I come from the field. I speak the workers’ language because I was one of them,” says Jabour. “Today, my mission is to save lives through training — one worker, one job site, one company at a time.”Final Words: A Call to ActionAs climate events grow more intense and unpredictable, the need for strong safety leadership has never been greater. Rony Jabour continues to stand at the intersection of policy, training, and compassion, reminding employers that safety is not a cost — it is an investment.His message resonates not only in Boston, where he continues to train local crews and advise construction companies, but across the nation and the world.“Heat stress is silent — but deadly. Training is our first and best line of defense,” he concludes.

