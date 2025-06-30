Montana Sound Healer Ann Marvin Shares Her Cancer Recovery and Mental Health Breakthrough in #1 International Bestseller

Ann Marvin 2025

Ann Marvin’s story of resilience and energy healing is featured in Whispers of the Soul, now a #1 international bestseller.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann Marvin, a certified sound healer, yoga instructor, and senior fitness specialist, has joined 30 other authors in the bestselling anthology Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. Released June 21, 2025, the book achieved international #1 bestseller status, topping the charts in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia. It also secured the #1 position in Hot New Releases in three categories both in the U.S. and internationally.In her chapter, “Finding Magic in Healing: A Journey Through Mind, Body, and Energy,” Marvin recounts her diagnosis with colon cancer at the end of 2023—and the years-long mental, emotional, and spiritual journey that helped her meet it with clarity and calm rather than fear.“I no longer react impulsively to what might be considered bad news,” she writes. “Instead, I observe. I respond.”Marvin chose not to identify with her cancer diagnosis, instead adopting a grounded, present-moment approach supported by EMDR therapy, antidepressants, mindfulness, and Biofield Tuning to release stored trauma. Though initially skeptical, her openness to new modalities led her to explore the body’s energy field and begin formal Biofield Tuning training. A distance session during post-surgery recovery left her energized and convinced of its impact, reinforcing her belief in the body’s ability to heal through integrated approaches.Marvin’s story adds to the book’s central theme of transformation through inner work, healing modalities, and personal growth. Her biggest message? Healing doesn’t always look like what we expect—and sometimes the most powerful medicine is the willingness to try something new. “Have a sense of humor about it,” she writes, “open your mind, and jump in, because you never know what your magical healing moment might be.”Whispers of the Soul is the second anthology from Life Changing Energy and follows the success of its first book, The Call Within. All proceeds from Whispers of the Soul support Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that advocates for whole body wellness, mind, body and spirit.About Ann Marvin:Ann Marvin is a certified sound healer through Life Changing Energy, personal trainer and senior fitness specialist (NASM), RYT 200 yoga instructor, and certified Biofield Tuning practitioner. Based in Bozeman, Montana, she works with older adults as a Fitness and Wellness Coordinator—affectionately known as the “Chaos Coordinator.” Her approach blends fitness, energy work, and mindfulness to support healing, balance, and vitality. Ann credits the love of family and friends as the true medicine that helped her through her cancer journey.For media inquiries or to connect with Ann visit www.annmarvinsoundhealing.com or email 406amarvin@gmail.com

