iRAYPLE Empowers Smarter Assembly at Assembly & Automation Technology 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 18th to 21st in Thailand, iRAYPLE presented its latest innovations at Assembly & Automation Technology 2025, a leading exhibition spotlighting industrial automation and smart manufacturing. The event offers a platform for iRAYPLE to demonstrate its advanced solutions in autonomous mobile robotics and machine vision—driving greater precision, intelligence, and efficiency across electronics, assembly lines, and other industries.𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬iRAYPLE’s latest lineup of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) brings intelligent material transport to a new level. The 𝐂𝟎𝟎𝟔 and 𝐂𝟏𝟓𝟎 latent AMRs are engineered for efficient load handling—ranging from 60kg to 1500kg—across dynamic environments like electronics manufacturing and warehousing. Powered by laser SLAM and visual fusion navigation, and equipped with WiFi/5G and quick battery swap capabilities, they enable agile, real-time operations tailored to diverse floorplans and load types.For heavier and more precise tasks, the 𝐅𝐏𝟏𝟓𝟎 counterbalance AMR forklift delivers high-accuracy natural navigation (±10mm) and 360°obstacle detection within aisle widths as narrow as 3100mm. Its compact design and advanced safety features ensure reliable transport in space-constrained industrial settings.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐕 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬iRAYPLE offers a comprehensive lineup of machine vision solutions designed to meet the increasingly diverse needs of modern industry. The 𝐒𝐒𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 features a high-performance AI processing chip, built-in zoom lens, and selectable multi-spectrum illumination, making it ideal for complex medium- to long-distance detection tasks.For high-speed, high-accuracy decoding, the 𝐑𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐑𝐎 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 supports 1D/2D code reading with high decoding rates in fast-paced environments. With AI algorithms, up to 5MP resolution, and features like one-click training and multi-camera networking, it ensures stable performance across logistics and traceability scenarios.The 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧 cameras offer resolutions from standard to ultra-high, supporting PGI, FFC, and color correction algorithms. With low power design and SWIR/NIR options, they are ideal for electronics, semiconductors, and pharmaceutical inspections requiring image clarity and reliability. Together, these products form a synergistic machine vision system—enhancing precision, flexibility, and efficiency across all stages of industrial automation.𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧At Assembly & Automation Technology 2025, iRAYPLE highlights its latest breakthroughs in machine vision and autonomous logistics—bringing greater precision, flexibility, and intelligence to modern assembly lines. Through AI-powered machine vision systems and agile AMR solutions, iRAYPLE supports manufacturers in achieving streamlined workflows, improved product quality, and real-time responsiveness.About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

