Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - June 24

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 24, 2025

As of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, there are 19 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, one is categorized as contained, five are not contained, 11 are ongoing assessment and two are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 267 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 163 to date.

Four communities remain under an evacuation order: East Trout Lake, as well as priority individuals from Creighton, Denare Beach and Cumberland House.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) Recovery Task Team has begun meeting with community leaders to discuss recovery efforts.

Over $4 million has been transferred directly to residents as well as communities that are distributing the $500 Government of Saskatchewan Financial Assistance to their residents that have been impacted by the wildfires. The SPSA is continuing to coordinate with communities that have asked for its support in distributing this financial assistance.

Evacuees who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so through the Sask Evac Web Application or by calling 1-855-559-5502 between 8:00a.m. and 5:00p.m. A full list of evacuated and repatriated communities can be found on the Information for Evacuees webpage.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross can call 1-800-863-6582.

The latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

