Driving Smart Manufacturing Forward – iRAYPLE’s Innovations at VIMF 2025

iRAYPLE at VIMF 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 18th to 20th, 2025, iRAYPLE took part in VIMF 2025, a premier manufacturing and automation exhibition in Asia, held at WORLD TRADE CENTER, BINH DUONG, Vietnam. During the event, iRAYPLE presented its cutting-edge innovations in machine vision and autonomous mobile robotics designed for smart manufacturing, reaffirming its dedication to improving production efficiency and reducing operational costs.𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲Engineered for compact environments, the 𝐂𝟎𝟎𝟔 boasts a 60kg load capacity capacity, making it an excellent fit for high-speed operations in confined spaces—particularly in 3C warehousing. In contrast, the 𝐂𝟏𝟓𝟎𝐂 is built to manage demanding workloads with its 1500kg load capacity, all while maintaining smooth navigation through tight areas.Designed for narrow aisle applications as tight as 3100mm, the 𝐅𝐏𝟏𝟓𝟎 is a counterbalanced forklift AMR equipped to lift loads of up to 1500kg. It incorporates 360 degree safety coverage through advanced laser fusion vision and leverages natural navigation technology to achieve highly precise positioning, accurate to ±10mm. The FP150 is a smart choice for industries that prioritize safe, dependable, and space-efficient handling of heavy goods.𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Engineered for compact integration in space-constrained environments, the 𝐒𝐒𝟒𝟎𝟎𝟎 is a smart vision sensor that combines image capture, AI processing, and communication in a single unit. Equipped with a high-resolution sensor and electric zoom lens, it delivers optimized imaging with a single click. With a rotatable connector and modular design, the SS4000 is a powerful and flexible solution for precise, intelligent visual inspection across manufacturing and automation industries.𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐨 is a compact, high-performance area scan camera featuring multi-interface compatibility and built-in image processing algorithms. It supports multiple interfaces and include features like wide-range color temperature white balance, dual triggers, trigger buffering, and CCM. With 30% lower power consumption than previous models, it ensures stable, high-quality imaging for a wide range of industrial inspection and automation scenarios.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬Enhanced by smart AI system, the 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 can quickly and accurately scans codes even in tough conditions. It uses red, white, and blue lights that adjust automatically to improve scanning on different backgrounds. Its 1.3MP sensor can focus both near and far, making it great for reading dense barcodes. With a durable IP54-rated body, drop resistance up to 1.8 meters, and a lightweight 200g design, the Handheld Code Reader is perfect for logistics, warehousing, and electronics industries. It also supports automatic scanning to make hands-free use easier.𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐕𝐈𝐌𝐅 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓At VIMF 2025, iRAYPLE proudly presented its advanced machine vision and mobile robotics solutions, offering powerful tools for smarter, more efficient production environments. Our innovations are designed to meet the evolving needs of modern factories—enhancing precision, improving flexibility, and reducing operational costs. iRAYPLE remains dedicated to technological innovation and open collaboration, empowering manufacturers worldwide to accelerate digital transformation and achieve sustainable growth.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

