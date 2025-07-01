Marie Castro Hamilton Shares Journey From Silence to Empowerment in #1 International Best-Selling Book

Marie Castro Hamilton 2025

Marie Castro Hamilton’s Story of a Pivotal Teen Experience and Decades-Later Healing Is Now Told in a #1 Bestselling Book

FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marie Castro Hamilton, a successful Entrepreneur, Reiki Master, and Metaphysical Practitioner, is one of the featured voices in the international #1 best-selling book, Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. The book reached #1 status internationally on June 21, 2025, topping charts in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia, and securing #1 Hot New Release in three categories both in the U.S. and abroad.Hamilton’s chapter, titled “BIG SCREEN T.V.,” chronicles a pivotal moment from her youth and the decades-long journey to finally speak the truth she once buried. It offers a powerful reflection on trauma, the shame that silences survivors, and the healing that becomes possible when the truth is finally acknowledged.With support from her church therapist and later through journaling, meditation, and holistic healing practices, Hamilton reconnected with her younger self—the girl who had been silenced.“My strength is completely different now and on a path to healing, listening, understanding, empowering women, and helping give a voice.” Hamilton writes, “This was not an easy story to tell, I wrestled with it. I didn’t think I ever would. It’s written for you”Feedback about her story has been incredibly positive, one reader wrote, “Wow wow wow. Just read your story, no words! I feel sharing stories like yours is a definite path to healing and self-love.” - Judy Thompson, AustraliaHer story serves as an invitation to others carrying unspoken pain—to begin their own journey of release and renewal.“I did a Crystal & Chakra Healer course with Marie, and she was such a great teacher. I didn't really know what to expect and she had a lot of information for us, but presented it in a very organized and easy way to understand and retain. I really enjoyed doing this course with her and looking forward to another one soon.” - Testimonial from Vanessa, FL“My Reiki session with Marie was nothing short of transformative. She helped me access parts of myself I didn’t even realize needed healing. Her presence was so grounding and intuitive it allowed me to truly feel on a soul deep level, something I hadn’t experienced before.Through her energy work, I was able to tap into a profound sense of gratitude for who I am at my core. It was as if her hands helped unlock inner truths I’d been carrying but hadn’t yet met” - Testimonial from Sarah, CANot only a gifted healer, Hamilton is also a two-time international bestselling author. Hamilton’s chapter contributes to a growing conversation about trauma recovery and spiritual healing—central themes of Whispers of the Soul which follows her previous feature, a chapter called “Death Endurance Rise” in The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation, the first anthology released by Life Changing Energy . The Call Within debuted earlier this year, reaching #1 bestseller status on January 4, 2025, in the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom. Proceeds from both anthologies benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that advocates for whole body wellness, mind, body, and spiritAbout Marie Castro Hamilton:Marie is a two-time International Best-selling Author, Entrepreneur, Minister, and Metaphysical Practitioner based in Fontana, CA. She is a 2X Reiki Master, certified sound and energy healer specializing in Tibetan bowls, tuning forks, and crystal healing. A Life Changing Energy Facilitator and owner of a mobile home sales business, Marie has also taught anger management classes for women through her church. She raised three children, is a proud grandmother of five, and remains committed to helping others on their path to peace and wholeness. Her mission is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves healing—physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually—to live with joy, peace, and freedom.For media inquiries or to connect with Marie, email: gemscrystalslove@gmail.com

