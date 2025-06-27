Valerie Holden Shares Life-Altering Story in International #1 Bestseller Whispers of the Soul

Valerie Holden 2025

A moment of divine guidance during a life-threatening encounter reshaped Holden’s life—now shared in Whispers of the Soul, an international bestseller.

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valerie Holden, founder of St. George Hypnosis Center and the visionary behind Bossy Woo, is among the inspiring contributors featured in the newly released anthology Whispers of the Soul : Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within. The book, published by Life Changing Energy , became an international #1 bestseller on June 21, 2025—reaching top rankings in the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia. It also claimed the #1 spot in Hot New Releases across three categories both in the U.S. and internationally.Holden’s deeply moving chapter, “When Everything Changed: How One Unexpected Moment Led Me to My Purpose,” recounts a life-altering experience in her early adulthood. What began as a routine work shift while attending college quickly turned into a traumatic and unexpected encounter when she found herself trapped in a restroom with a man who posed a very real and immediate threat.That moment, which could have ended in tragedy, instead became a turning point.A profound sense of calm came over her as she stood her ground and relied on her intuition and what she describes as divine guidance. Her instincts led her to diffuse the situation with unexpected clarity and courage. That harrowing experience later led her to reevaluate her life’s direction, and ultimately rerouted her path from education to a long and varied career in service and transformation.“Something that seems bad at the time can change my life for the better,” Holden writes in her chapter. “That experience didn’t end my story—it redirected it.”After the incident, Holden left her education program and took a job in the airline industry—a decision supported by her mother, who, until that moment, had envisioned teaching as her daughter’s future. That one change eventually opened the door to a new understanding of purpose. Years later, it led Holden to a career in law enforcement and eventually into the field of holistic healing, where she now empowers other women to reconnect with their inner voice and reclaim their confidence.Now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Holden combines over 20 years of experience as a police officer with training in multiple holistic modalities to guide her clients through personal and spiritual transformation. Through her signature Bossy Woomethod, she helps women shift from self-doubt to self-trust using a mix of practical strategies and intuitive development.She is also the founder of the St. George Hypnosis Center and has spoken for numerous government agencies and community organizations. This is Holden’s second contribution to a bestselling anthology, following her 2024 debut in The Call Within: Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation.Through sharing her experience, Holden emphasizes the importance of listening to one's inner voice and recognizing divine intervention in moments of fear, change, and redirection. “Realizing it was my intuition, my connection with the Divine, that guided me through this incident, I now teach others how to tap into their intuition, to get clear on how they receive messages from the Universe, and to follow those messages,” she writes.Whispers of the Soul is the second anthology from Life Changing Energy and follows the success of its first book, The Call Within. Both collections are curated by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy and an eleven-time bestselling author herself. The series features the stories of real people navigating real-life transformation through adversity, spiritual growth, and awakening.All proceeds from Whispers of the Soul support Brighter Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides access to holistic wellness tools, educational programs, and retreats for those facing chronic illness, grief, or financial hardship. The book is part of a growing initiative to give voice to stories that might otherwise go untold—offering hope and healing for readers and writers alike.Valerie Holden’s contribution stands as a powerful reminder that purpose is not always found in the places we expect—and sometimes it takes a moment of stillness in the face of fear to awaken it.For media inquiries or to connect with Valerie visit www.valerieholden.com

