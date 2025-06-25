Transforming Factories into Mixed-Use Housing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of Wood and Brooks the Lofts in the Town of Tonawanda. The $23 million mixed-use project transformed 98,370 square feet of space inside a former piano key factory into 55 apartments, and a commercial hub anchored by The Plan Room — a first of its kind, coworking space in Western New York that caters to businesses and individuals in the construction industry.

“We are working to address the housing crisis with each project we support, by creating the types of modern and sustainable homes that uplift communities and allow families to grow all over the state, including in Erie County,” Governor Hochul said. “We as a state need to build more housing in order to drive down housing affordability, and revitalizing and rehabilitating long-vacant buildings for housing and workforce development is one way we can get that done. This is another great example of what’s possible when municipalities and the state work in true partnership with nonprofits and private developers.”

This historic renovation project is located within an industrial neighborhood in the Town of Tonawanda bordering the City of Buffalo. The Wood and Brooks piano key factory at 2075 Kenmore Avenue opened in the early 1910s and was renowned for its production of ivory keys. It also played a pivotal role in manufacturing Higgins boat landing crafts during World War II. The location, which is listed in the State and National Registers of Historic Places, has been revitalized by the Wopperer family and their extended relatives, who have held ownership of the property since 1972. The building was once known for a since-removed giant elephant head on the roof, a reference to the ivory used to make the keys.

Wood and Brooks the Lofts offers a range of high-end amenities including a fitness center, on-site café, dog park and wash station, co-working and lounge areas, and 24/7 maintenance services — all designed to enhance the quality of life for residents and commercial tenants. In addition, the project promotes sustainability and preservation through participation in the New York State Brownfield Cleanup Program and utilization of federal and state historic tax credits.

A centerpiece of the development is The Plan Room, a collaborative initiative with the Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY. Designed for small contractors ready to move beyond working from home but not yet in need of a full-scale office, The Plan Room provides private offices, shared meeting rooms, high-speed internet, showers, a shared workshop, and large storage lockers. With capacity for over 50 construction-related businesses, it is the first dedicated coworking space of its kind in the region. The Construction Exchange, a not-for-profit organization serving the Western New York construction industry since 1981, continues its mission of supporting business growth through access to information, education, and networking. To learn more about The Plan Room, visit www.wnyplanroom.com.

Wood and Brooks Properties President Michael Wopperer said, “We are incredibly grateful to Empire State Development for their financial investment and belief in this project. The transformation of the historic Wood and Brooks factory into modern apartments and flexible workspace would not have been possible without their investment. This project is not only about restoring a landmark—it’s about creating opportunity, housing, and long-term impact in a neighborhood we’ve been proud to be part of for over 50 years.”

Empire State Development is assisting the Wood and Brooks project with a $1 million Western New York Regional Economic Development Council capital grant towards the commercial portion of the project. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has facilitated the use of Federal and State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits, providing nearly $7.88 million in equity for the project.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “This project will deliver vital housing and catalyze economic growth through a dynamic mix of residential, workforce training and food amenities. The adaptive reuse of this long vacant former factory into high-quality homes is another step forward in the revitalization of Tonawanda. Governor Hochul understands that transforming communities into economic hubs requires housing that is accessible for all New Yorkers and is in proximity to jobs and transportation. The Wood and Brooks project is the latest demonstration of how we renew neighborhoods and increase housing opportunities.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simon said, “Pairing our historic buildings with state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credit programs can generate exciting new projects along our former industrial corridors. Through partnerships and collective vision, these buildings are reborn into active spaces that look to the future while linking us to a shared past. We are honored to be part of these efforts here in Tonawanda and across the state.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “By turning a former piano key factory into 55 beautiful, quality apartments and a hub for coworking, this project is not only providing the homes that families need, but also cultivating a vibrant community where residents and businesses can flourish. The Wood and Brooks development is another example of Governor Hochul's commitment to honoring New York's history and putting existing resources to work to increase housing supply, grow local economies, and create a stronger New York.”

The Wood and Brooks project complements Governor Hochul’s economic development vision by making strategic investments in communities across the State which revitalize the economy and create more opportunities for New Yorkers. The FY26 Budget invests $100 million for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and $100 million for NY Forward. These programs help municipalities promote quality of life, foster socio-economic development and create walkable, livable and safer neighborhoods in every corner of the state. The Budget also includes funding for the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative; new this year, the 10 councils will compete, in part, for $150 million in funding as part of the new ACHIEVE initiative to advance catalytic economic development projects backed by enhanced implementation funding to jump-start regional growth.

WNYREDC Co-Chair and Campus Labs Co-Founder Eric Reich said, “Today’s ribbon cutting marks the transformation of a long-vacant building into a vibrant, mixed-use development designed to support and uplift the Town of Tonawanda. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s vision, this former brownfield site has been reimagined as a beautiful residence that also includes an incubator for construction contractors who will be the driving force behind future building projects in the region.”

WNYREDC Co-Chair and Canisius University President Steve Stoute said, “Through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative, Western New York has worked to regrow its economy by increasing the level of building trades training for skilled jobs in our region. The WNYREDC appreciates added value created by the partnership between the project developer and the Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY, to help train future contractors and improve the skills of people already working in the field.”

ECIDA President and CEO John Cappellino said, “On behalf of the ECIDA I congratulate Wood and Brooks Properties on completing this transformational redevelopment of the former Wood and Brooks piano factory. The project was approved for sales tax and Mortgage Recording Tax benefits under ECIDA’s Adaptive Reuse program, which helps developers finance the otherwise cost-prohibitive revitalization of our region’s abandoned historic commercial properties. The project will also create much-needed workforce-affordable housing, including setting aside 10 percent of the housing units for households earning 80 percent or less of the Area Median Income.”

Assemblymember William Conrad said, “Wood and Brooks the Lofts is a truly transformational project, both in terms of the development team's reimagination of this historic site, and because of its expansive impact on the housing market in the Town and Buffalo, including for working families seeking affordability. I had the pleasure of touring the property last year, and I was so impressed by the attention to detail, innovation, and quality in the apartments, amenities, and workspace. I thank Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their faith in this effort and for their continued investment in the growth of Western New York.”

Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said, “The Wood and Brooks project is one that never would have happened without the vision of Michael Wopperer and his family, and the critical support from Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and the ECIDA. The Town of Tonawanda is proud to have played a role in making this a reality and we look forward to working with Mr. Wopperer in continuing his vision in enhancing this historic property!”

