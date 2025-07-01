B-Roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces Perry Homes I in Buffalo Welcomes First Residents

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Phase I of Perry Homes in Buffalo’s First Ward has welcomed its first residents. When complete, Phase I will consist of 405 affordable apartments in 27 newly constructed buildings, replacing the dilapidated Commodore Perry Homes public housing development and transforming it into quality, modern, all-electric affordable homes for families. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 12,000 affordable homes in Erie County. Perry Homes continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

Good morning, everyone. As a daughter of Buffalo and Western New York, I cannot tell you how proud I am to be here today standing on the front porch of a beautiful new home and a place that I know well. The Perry Street projects have been here since 1939. Even when they were built, they're described as a prison-like structure. And my entire life, my family came by here. In fact, my parents and I would come to these homes and try to help people in need, and no one cared about the buildings — they declined, In fact, they've been abandoned for over a decade.

One year ago, I stood with Mayor Brown and many of the people here today — Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Assembly Majority Leader and, at the time, Council President, Mayor Chris Scanlon today. We came here and put shovels in the ground as a strong statement that is the past, that is no more, because the people of this city deserve the very best. Every person deserves the dignity of a beautiful home. So we swept away those buildings, that eyesore, that blight, that reminder of days past and set a course toward a new beginning.

I have been championing housing across the state for almost four years as Governor. I told our Commissioner of Homes and Community Renewal, RuthAnne Visnauskas. I said, “There's one thing I need to do — we need to give back this community to the people of Buffalo and let them not just have a place, but a community back again.”

So that is what today's all about. You look around, look at the before and after pictures of what was here before, and it is extraordinary. It's transformational and it's life changing — for little babies like this. We're going to have a beautiful new home, a safe home to grow up in. So this is why I fight so hard for New Yorkers and to build more housing, and it's the biggest expense in anyone's budget, whether it's your rent or your mortgage.

As I'm laser-focused on driving down costs for New Yorkers, it starts with projects like these — 405 units that are affordable for New Yorkers to be able to live here in a safe neighborhood. A place to play in, a place to gather and say, “The past is no more.”

I could not be happier for Shavira Pittman — wonderful mom here to be presented with these keys. The first time she's going to see her home, which is right behind me. And Shavira, I want to thank you. Congratulations to you. Welcome home.