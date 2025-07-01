B-Roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Meets With Middle-Class Parents and Announces Investments in New York Families

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul met with middle-class parents and announced investments in New York families.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Hi, everyone. Welcome to my favorite diner. A lot of people have asked me if I come here more often than any other place. It's right around the corner at the trailer park, which is still there. It's where my parents started married life. My brother was born there, I was born down the road. That's my favorite ice cream stand.

It's a great place to come back to, but also reminds me of where I came from and that there's people still in my hometown. My home community here, they're struggling with the high cost of living. And that is why since I became Governor, I've been laser-focused on making sure that we do everything we can to put money back in people's pockets.

So I could not be prouder to come here and talk to some moms and see them with their little babies and the look on their faces when I told them that because of our affordability agenda. They'll have over $5,000 back in their pockets with a child tax credit increase and a middle class tax rate cut, as well as an inflation rebate and covering the cost of school lunches and breakfasts.

They were so happy to know they wouldn't have to worry about that anymore. We're so happy to be back here again and share the good news that we're doing everything we can to help hardworking New Yorkers, especially in light of all the cuts that are coming from Washington.

We have to show that we are governing in a very different way. We lift people up, we help them. We're not looking to make life harder for them as Washington seems intent on doing.