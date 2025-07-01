Statement on the Senate Passing Trump’s 'Big Ugly Bill'

“Today, Senate Republicans moved one step closer to ripping health care away from millions of Americans to pay for massive tax breaks for billionaires.

“From North Country farmers to downstate hospitals, Trump’s ‘Big Ugly Bill’ would devastate New Yorkers. Over one million people in our state would lose their health care. A quarter million would see cuts to SNAP. Nursing homes will close. Food prices will rise. Hospitals will shutter. All during a national affordability crisis.

“Every single New York Republican in Congress backed this disaster. They helped write it, cheered it on, and voted to gut the very programs that keep their constituents alive. The bill slashes Medicaid, axes clean energy tax credits, and guts SNAP.

“I will do everything in my power to shield New Yorkers from the fallout. But if this bill becomes law, there will be real pain. And the Republicans who helped inflict it won’t be able to hide from the consequences. Not in Washington. Not in New York. Not ever.”