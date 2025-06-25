Rapid Transition to Hydrogen Economy Needed to Combat Climate Change Impact, says Information Trends

At least, 15 billion tons of greenhouse gas emission reductions are needed by 2030.

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the impact of climate change wreaks havoc with the ecosystem of the planet, the fossil fuel industry continues to dole out millions of dollars to preserve the status quo, says Information Trends , a company that tracks hydrogen markets.In a While Paper, “ The Fossil Fuel Industry and Climate Change ,” Information Trends says that in 2024, the fossil fuel industry spent $150 million on its lobbying efforts in the U.S. alone. The industry’s efforts are having a detrimental impact on climate, causing massive heatwaves, severe droughts, and floods the world over, whose severity keeps becoming fiercer with each passing day.As much as 15 billion tons of greenhouse gas emission reductions are needed by 2030, a figure that is increasingly challenging to achieve unless a rapid transition is made to the Hydrogen Economy. But little effort is being made by the U.S. Democratic and Republican administrations in curbing climate change.While China is making significant strides in clean energy, the U.S. is stuck in the debate of whether climate change is real, says the White Paper. While the Republicans have taken the extreme position of calling climate change a hoax, the Democrats have paid lip service to climate change without enacting any concrete measures to counter it.Information Trends is doing significant work in highlighting the need for a rapid global transition to clean energy. The company has published several “White Papers” on different facets of the hydrogen market. These White Papers can be downloaded free of charge from the Information Trends website.Information Trends has also authored several in-depth studies on various aspects of the hydrogen market. It offers high-value subscription services , providing bundled syndicated studies, custom research reports, analyst time, and newsletters. The company publishes an industry-leading database on hydrogen station global deployments.About Information TrendsInformation Trends is a reputable market research, consulting, and advisory services firm based in the Washington D.C. metro area. The company publishes in-depth market studies and provides annual subscription services to meet its clients’ ongoing needs for actionable market intelligence.

