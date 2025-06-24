Hydrogen Provides Promising Pathway to Decarbonizing Aviation, says Information Trends

Significant industry activity underway to develop aircraft running on hydrogen

As technology matures and infrastructure develops, hydrogen will play an increasingly important role in long-haul aviation.” — Information Trends

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrogen is widely seen as a promising pathway to decarbonizing aviation, says Information Trends , a prominent market research firm. According to a White Paper published today, Information Trends says intense R&D activity is underway to develop aircraft running on hydrogen.The White Paper says that hydrogen has the potential to significantly reduce or eliminate carbon emissions. It says ongoing research, development, and collaboration are paving the way for the future of hydrogen-powered flight. The near-term focus of the industry is on regional and short-range aircraft.According to the White Paper, hydrogen aircraft will initially be used for shorter flights due to the challenges of storing large quantities of hydrogen for long distances. This will be followed by a gradual transition to larger aircraft.As technology matures and infrastructure develops, hydrogen will play an increasingly important role in long-haul aviation. The White Paper sees hydrogen as a key technology for achieving net-zero carbon emissions in the aviation industry.About Information TrendsInformation Trends is a reputable market research, consulting, and advisory services firm based in the Washington D.C. metro area. The company publishes in-depth market studies and provides annual subscription services to meet its clients’ ongoing needs for actionable market intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.