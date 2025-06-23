Hydrogen Fuel Cell Maritime Transport Poised to Take Off

The pieces of the Hydrogen Economy are falling into place

The maritime sector's greenhouse gas emissions are a significant part of the overall supply chain emissions, as over 80 percent of the world's traded goods are transported by ship.” — Information Trends

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world embraces the Hydrogen Economy, hydrogen fuel cell maritime vessels are poised to take off, according to Information Trends , a market research firm that tracks hydrogen markets.In a White Paper , Hydrogen in Maritime Transport, the company says the introduction of hydrogen technology in maritime vessels will play a significant role in curbing greenhouse gas emissions. The White Paper says this reflects the fact that the pieces of the Hydrogen Economy are falling into place.Maritime transport currently contributes to roughly three percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. If the industry were a country, it would be the sixth largest emitter. Emissions from shipping are primarily carbon dioxide, but also include other gases like NOx and SOx.According to the While Paper, the maritime sector's greenhouse gas emissions are a significant part of the overall supply chain emissions, as over 80 percent of the world's traded goods are transported by ship.

