Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation Announces 2025 Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Honorees

Awards to be Presented at the Celebration of Achievement Gala in Phoenix on July 3 as part of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. National Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation Announces the Recipients of the 2025 Military and Veterans Affairs Committee Awards to be Presented at the Celebration of Achievement Gala in Phoenix on July 3The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation proudly announces its inaugural Celebration of Achievement Gala, scheduled for Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Phoenix at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. This premier event will bring together distinguished guests, community leaders, and supporters to honor young trailblazers and recognize organizations making a lasting impact in the Phoenix metropolitan area.Under the theme “Celebrating and Supporting Our Youth and Honoring Our Military,” the evening will showcase the transformative power of education, mentorship, service, and community engagement. For the first time, the Celebration of Achievement event will be presented in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity’s Military and Veterans Affairs Committee (MVAC). As part of the program, MVAC will present the following awards:- The John Milton Lee “First to Fire” Memorial Award for Military Service and Achievement: Major General Anthony Henderson, United States Marine Corps- The General Daniel “Chappie” James, Jr. Memorial Award for Military Cadet Achievement: Cadet DeAndre Marci, Texas A&M ROTC (Air Force)- The Dr. F. George Palmer Memorial Award for Outstanding Military Veteran: Lieutenant General Kevin Vereen, United States Army, Retired- Grand Polemarch’s Distinguished Military and Veteran Service Award: General Dennis Via, United States Army, Retired“These awards recognize the exemplary service and dedication of our brothers who have made significant contributions to our Fraternity as well as the military and veteran community. We are proud to honor their achievements and commitment to excellence,” said Major General Hawthorne Proctor, United States Army, Retired, Chairman of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.“We are thrilled to host the 2025 Celebration of Achievement in a new fashion,” said Donald C. Bland, Chairman of the Celebration of Achievement Committee. “To present the event as an evening gala will let us showcase the excellence of these amazing scholars and outstanding military leaders. We invite everyone to be part of this powerful night of inspiration and celebration.”The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation is committed to empowering the next generation, having awarded $125,000 in scholarships in 2024 to outstanding high school, undergraduate, and graduate students across the nation. This year, the Foundation aims to expand its reach and provide even more support to deserving scholars.What You Can Expect at the Celebration of Achievement Gala:* A dazzling evening with first-class entertainment provided by The Franchise Band* An amazing dinner preceded by a cocktail hour* A silent auction with proceeds supporting student scholarships* Recognition of exceptional high school and collegiate scholars across the countryHow to Support the Celebration of Achievement Gala Purchase Tickets – Individual tickets are available for $200 per person. Make a Donation – Unable to attend? Contributions of any size will directly support scholarships and youth initiatives. Click Make a Donation to give.Event DetailsThursday, July 3, 2025, 6:00 PMLocation: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, ArizonaFor more information and to secure your tickets, visit https://www.eventsibles.online/2025COA . Registration will close on June 30, 2025.###About The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation:The Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational and community initiatives that empower young people and strengthen communities. Through scholarships, mentorship programs, and civic engagement, the Foundation is committed to fostering leadership and excellence nationwide.

