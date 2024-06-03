LenderDock to provide National General with custom API for volume policy verification
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership with National General Lender Services (NGLS), the financial services arm of National General Insurance, an Allstate Company. National General Lender Services (NGLS) is one of the largest mortgage servicing and insurance tracking companies in the country.
“National General has always been a very collaborative partner and this next step will mutually help us both deliver on each of our respective web-services strategy for the insurance and mortgage servicing industries,” said LenderDock CEO Frank Eubank.
The latest LenderDock connexAPI will provide NGLS instant and direct access to policy-related data in volume for a growing number of P&C insurance carriers in the U.S. This new digital solution will drastically improve the alignment between the mortgage servicer and the insurance industry, driving more innovation and operational efficiencies.
The connexAPI will enhance the application of LenderDock’s verification-as-a-service insurance platform, which digitizes online policy coverage validation. The API will bypass human processing to verify policy details more efficiently and more cost-effectively.
About National General Lender Services
As the financial services arm of National General, NGLS directly support the mortgage lending and servicing industry with insurance tracking and lender-placed insurance (LPI) for properties within loan portfolios.
NGLS’s commitment is to deliver the highest level of quality service while enhancing the customer’s experience. They provide highly effective and compliant lender-placed insurance solutions and risk management services to mortgage lenders, mortgage servicers, and financial institutions.
About LenderDock
Located in Utah, LenderDock is the industry leader in automated lien holder management and online property and casualty insurance policy verification. The SaaS platform enables real-time electronic verification, management, and updating of policy-related data by banks, lenders, and other financial third parties.
Contact LenderDock
Carrie Cardall
