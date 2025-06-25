Advancing Sustainable Coffee: The Honey Process Delivers Enhanced Flavor and Eco-Impact at 787 Coffee

Peaberry Coffee Beans, Specialty Coffee From Puerto Rico -787 Coffee Unroasted Green Coffee I 787 Coffee Supremo Coffee Beans 787 Coffee

Farm-to-Cup Revolution: How One NYC Coffee Shop's Honey Process Could Reshape Industry Sustainability Practices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city known for its fast pace and crowded coffee scene, 787 Coffee is distinguishing itself in the specialty coffee market through its innovative application of the honey process method. This approach not only enhances coffee flavor profiles but also significantly contributes to environmental sustainability, positioning 787 Coffee as a key player in the conversation around top-rated, sustainable coffee experiences in urban centers like NYC.What Is the Honey Process-And Why Does It Matter?The honey process is a post-harvest coffee processing technique characterized by drying coffee beans with a portion of the fruit's mucilage (or "honey") meticulously left intact. This method contrasts with the more common washed or natural processes by striking a balance that conserves water usage while allowing the coffee cherry's natural sugars to infuse the bean, contributing to a distinctive flavor."The honey process is pivotal for achieving a balanced flavor profile, accentuating the intrinsic sweetness of the coffee cherry. Concurrently, it enables us to significantly reduce water consumption and minimize reliance on chemical treatments often associated with conventional processing methods. This provides a transparent, eco-conscious pathway from farm to cup, an increasingly important factor for discerning consumers and for sustainable coffee shops in New York City," stated Brandon Ivan Peña, CEO of 787 Coffee.From Cultivation to Consumer: A Commitment to Regenerative Practices787 Coffee cultivates all its beans at elevations exceeding 3,000 feet in Puerto Rico, including at its flagship Hacienda Iluminada, and collaborates with neighboring farms that share its stringent commitment to ethical and regenerative agricultural practices. Hacienda Iluminada recently received recognition as a certified Forest Stewardship Site by the USDA and Puerto Rico’s Forestry Program. This designation highlights the farm's verifiable dedication to preserving biodiversity, optimizing water conservation, and implementing land restoration initiatives.The 787 Coffee team emphasizes their foundational philosophy: "Our commitment extends beyond coffee cultivation; we cultivate with a deliberate purpose that benefits the land, our local communities, and ultimately, our customers.A New Standard for Sustainable CoffeeWhile “sustainability” has become a buzzword, 787 Coffee aims to reframe it — not as a marketing trend, but as a measurable, traceable process that delivers both better coffee and environmental results.“We believe coffee should taste good and do good,” stated Brandon Peña CEO and co-founder of 787 Coffee. “And that starts long before it reaches your cup.”Contact:Laura Enriquezlaura@787coffee.com

787 Coffee Bring Puerto Rican culture to full display through taste

