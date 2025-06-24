Loop 202 East on-ramp closure at Dobson Road in Chandler starts June 30

PHOENIX – The eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Dobson Road in Chandler will close for approximately 60 days starting at 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 30.

The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the ramp as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Loop 202 widening project in the Southeast Valley. The ramp is scheduled to reopen in late August.

Drivers can consider entering eastbound Loop 202 at Price Road or Alma School Road while the on-ramp at Dobson Road is closed.

The $200 million Loop 202 Improvement Project is adding lanes and interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert.

This project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax that Maricopa County voters approved in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.