Montgomery County Council Reappoints Mitra Pedoeem to the Montgomery County Planning Board

Today, the Council voted to reappoint Mitra Pedoeem to the Montgomery County Planning Board. Ms. Pedoeem currently serves as vice chair of the Planning Board and has more than 40 years of experience in public administration and leadership at various levels of government.

The Planning Board serves as the County’s principal land use and planning advisor. Planning Board members also serve as commissioners of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

“Mitra Pedoeem has dedicated most of her professional life to public service, and she has the expertise and experience necessary to continue her role on the Montgomery County Planning Board,” said Council President Kate Stewart. “Her leadership combined with her commitment to land use issues and community engagement are essential qualities needed to serve on the board.

“Montgomery County is fortunate to have a wealth of highly talented individuals who are interested in serving on the Montgomery County Planning Board. We thank each of the candidates who applied and encourage everyone to stay engaged in land use and public policy issues.”

Prior to serving on the Montgomery County Planning Board, Ms. Pedoeem held various positions in Montgomery County Government, including serving as the director of the Department of Permitting Services. She also served as deputy director of administration and chief of parks development for Montgomery Parks. In 2025, she received the Women Making History Award from the Montgomery County Commission for Women in partnership with Montgomery Women. Additionally, Ms. Pedoeem is a licensed engineer and has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Structural Engineering from the University of Maryland.

The Planning Board’s responsibilities include preparing and proposing amendments to the Montgomery County General Plan, Thrive Montgomery 2025, as well as master plans and functional plans. The Planning Board also formulates subdivision regulations, prepares recommendations on text amendments to the Montgomery County Zoning Code, and implements the subdivision process.

Additionally, the Planning Board provides advice on the planning implications of capital facilities and programs of Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, WSSC Water, and Montgomery County Public Schools. Moreover, the Planning Board comments on plans for public facilities of local, state, and federal agencies and approves the work program and annual operating budget for the Planning Department, the Parks Department, and the Commission’s bi-county offices.

The Planning Board also oversees the 37,000-acre park system. The board deals with land acquisition and disposition matters, major development contracts for parks, development plans for individual park facilities, policies for park operations, and park user fees.

Planning Board members generally serve four-year terms and are limited to two full terms. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed. The County Executive has 30 days to approve or disapprove appointments made by the Council to the Planning Board. If the County Executive does not act within this timeframe, the appointment is considered approved.

