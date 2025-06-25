Raise the Future Teams Up With Camp RennerVation to Provide Trauma-Informed Camps

Actor Jeremy Renner shares a moment with a young camper during Camp RennerVation's summer session in Lake Tahoe.

Two trauma-informed summer camps in 2025 will provide healing, connection, and support for youth in foster care, thanks to this unique nonprofit partnership.

It’s not about charity; it’s about unity. Every kid deserves to feel seen, supported, and set up for success.” — Jeremy Renner, Founder of the RennerVation Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of increased national attention on youth mental health and the urgent need for trauma-informed services in the child welfare system, Raise the Future and Camp RennerVation are meeting this need through a joint partnership to support youth in foster care through two healing-centered summer camp sessions in 2025.

Together, the organizations will deliver programming rooted in connection, healing, and belonging—blending the joy of traditional camp activities with proven trauma-informed care for children and teens navigating the complexities of foster care.

Raise the Future will provide Trust-Based Relational Intervention® (TBRI®) training to Camp RennerVation staff, equipping them with evidence-based, trauma-responsive tools. TBRI® is a widely respected method used nationwide to support the emotional regulation, safety, and empowerment of vulnerable youth—underscoring the deep preparation and intentionality behind this partnership.

“As conversations around youth mental health, equity, and permanency take center stage, we are proud to invest in experiences that meet young people where they are,” said Ann Ayers, CEO of Raise the Future. “This partnership reflects our belief that healing doesn’t just happen in therapy rooms—it also happens around campfires, on hiking trails, and through trusted relationships.”



Camp Details: Session 1: June 30 – July 5, 2025, for youth in grades 3–8, located in the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe. Activities are designed to support connection between siblings and peers in a safe, structured environment.

Session 2: August 3 – August 7, 2025, for high school students (grades 9–12), held at Sierra Nevada Journeys in Portola, California. This session emphasizes leadership, self-discovery, and social-emotional learning, with activities like kayaking, ropes courses, and team-building challenges.

"When we come together as a community with neighbors helping neighbors, we create real change. At RennerVation, it's not about charity; it's about unity. Together, we're building a foundation of hope for our youth because every kid deserves to feel seen, supported, and set up for success," said Jeremy Renner, Founder of RennerVation Foundation.

Founded by actor Jeremy Renner, Camp RennerVation operates under the RennerVation Foundation and is now entering its 2nd year. The Reno-based nonprofit is increasingly recognized for its innovative approach to youth development—placing emphasis on equity, resilience, and belonging for foster youth and at-risk children.

Raise the Future brings national credibility to the initiative, reinforcing the organization’s role as a leader in helping children in foster care find permanent families and thrive in supportive communities. The partnership also speaks to a growing movement across the country to provide holistic, trauma-aware environments for teens in foster care—one of the most underserved and overlooked groups in the child welfare space.

This collaboration represents more than a seasonal opportunity—it’s a call to action for deeper investment in youth who deserve stability, joy, and healing.

About Raise the Future

Connect Youth. Support Families. Create Hope.

At Raise the Future, we believe every young person deserves to go through life knowing they have a caring adult by their side. Through innovative programs and partnerships, we connect youth in foster care with stable, supportive families and provide the tools and resources they need to thrive. With a focus on finding every child a forever home and building long-term connections, Raise the Future works every day to change the journey for youth in foster care—one meaningful relationship at a time. https://www.raisethefuture.org

About Camp RennerVation

Founded by actor Jeremy Renner, Camp RennerVation provides well grounded and compassionate support to children in foster care and at risk youth, offering them a safe haven and targeted programs to develop their skills, confidence, and opportunities. Working in collaboration with community partners, local businesses, and other non profits, the Foundation is committed to educating, inspiring, and ensuring essential resources so that every child can achieve their potential and thrive. https://www.rennervationfoundation.org/

