NEVADA’S NONPROFIT STARTUP INCUBATOR HELPS INVESTORS LEARN THE ART OF ANGEL INVESTING ON THURSDAY, APRIL 11TH

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StartUpNV will host its first angel investing workshop Thursday, Apr. 11. with investor expert Bill Payne. Designed to help aspiring angels understand the end-to-end process of angel investing, the half-day session will take place from 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. at AFWERX. Attendees will learn how to negotiate term sheets, source new deal structures, understand the basics of due diligence, and how to properly value a company, among others.

StartUpNV will use its recently awarded three-year grant by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help fund this workshop. The grant supports workshops to train angels and entrepreneurs in essential skills to start, grow, and capitalize their businesses and investments. “The mission of this grant is to educate investors and encourage them to start early-stage funds and to invest in companies in our region,” said Jeff Saling, Co-Founder & Executive Director for StartUpNV. “While we rank #1 in the US for startup businesses, Nevada ranks 49th in startup capital investment. Our mission is to be a catalyst for more investment.”

Furthermore, the interactive workshop will include guest speakers, panel discussions, and interviews designed to help attendees understand the world of startup investing. Legendary investor Bill Payne, lead instructor of the Angel Capital Association will moderate. Payne is an active angel investor, board member, and advisor to entrepreneurs and has successfully invested in over 50 startup companies. Additional speakers and experts for the workshop include Bill Arent, Director, City of Las Vegas Economic and Urban Development; Kathy Priebe, Sierra Angels; Bill Botts, Rebel Venture Fund; Mark Brennan, Brennan Capital Partners; George Moncrief, tech scout at AFWERX; Matthew Fritz, Rebel Venture Fund; Zachary Miles Esq. AVP Economic Development, UNLV; Leith Martin Executive Director, Center for Entrepreneurship, UNLV; and Jeff Saling, Co-Founder & Executive Director for StartUpNV and FundNV.

AFWERX is located at 3773 Howard Hughes Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89169. Register HERE for the workshop.

The program begins with registration from 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., the workshop is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is followed by happy hour from 5:00 - 5:30 p.m. Pitch Fest, the last session of the day, is where local startups get to pitch and investors get to apply what they learned. Pitch Fest will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. To learn more about StartUpNV, and to find more details surrounding this event, please visit StartUpNV.

About StartUpNV

StartUpNV is a non-profit (501c3) state-wide business incubator for scalable startups in Nevada. We provide startups a place to work; an incubation program from idea to exit; and access to a network of capital partners for funding at the right time through vehicles like FundNV. To learn more about StartUpNV visit www.startupnv.org.

About FundNV

Through its affiliation with StartUpNV, FundNV sees the most consistent pipeline of scalable, early stage startup opportunities within the state of Nevada. Our pipeline of start-up companies, founders, and mentors in both the private and university sectors is the most robust in Nevada. For more information on FundNV, please visit our website at www.fundnv.com.



