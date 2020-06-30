Curtail, Inc. Releases ReGrade 2.6 Allowing Identification and Prevention of Data Leaks or Breaches Seen Recently

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtail, Inc., a leading-edge DevOps assurance and security solutions company, is pleased to announce the addition of powerful new defect detection capabilities in its latest release of their award-winning software, ReGrade. ReGrade now has full support for comparison of XML and HTML responses, allowing rapid identification of specific XPath locations where unexpected changes and defects occur.

This new capability adds to the dynamic JSON response comparison, a hallmark feature of the software. ReGrade’s detailed content analysis is used to compare software releases without impacting users or sensitive data and can detect flaws similar to recent data breach incidents.

https://www.siliconrepublic.com/enterprise/babylon-health-data-breach-patients

Current approaches to production testing, such as canary releases (which force a set percentage of users onto a new release candidate), can increase costly business risks including downtime and customer satisfaction issues, caused by both flaws in the new software and a negative experience from those users. ReGrade provides broader detection capabilities as well as the benefits of a canary test without the risk of user failures.

Frank Huerta, Curtail, Inc. CEO and co-founder says, “This breakthrough technology enables customers to compare and preview their future software releases to see how the new release will perform without any risk to users. Customers can see where the software would fail before release, allowing the errors or security vulnerabilities to be fixed."

Parties interested in learning more about Curtail's quality and DevSecOps solutions are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@curtailsecurity.com or visiting the Company's website at www.curtail.com.

About Curtail, Inc.:

Curtail, Inc. is a DevOps software company that keeps businesses running by using live traffic analysis to identify defects before software goes live, and also to detect and isolate security threats before they impact systems.