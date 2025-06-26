Matthew Mathison Discusses Gallup Workforce Satisfaction Trends in KSNV Las Vegas Interview

KSNV Interview Highlights Why Today’s Workforce Seeks Purpose Over Perks, Says Leadership Expert Matthew Mathison

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership expert and entrepreneur Matthew Mathison appeared on KSNV Las Vegas to share his insights on new Gallup data revealing a sharp decline in job satisfaction, particularly among mid- and upper-level managers.Referencing the findings, Mathison noted that traditional incentives, such as pay increases and perks, are no longer sufficient to engage today’s workforce. He pointed to a growing sense of disconnection among employees, including those in management positions, and emphasized the importance of deeper meaning at work.“Companies need to move beyond superficial incentives and instead give their employees really the mission and the meaning behind what they’re doing, and tie that to something that’s deep and connected,” Mathison said during the interview.He also underscored the critical role of organizational culture, stating, “It’s not what people say it is. It’s what people feel. And getting that feel right is so critical.”Mathison’s commentary coincides with the release of his new book, Leadership Orbit : Infinite Leadership Potential for Sustainable Progress, published by Beverly Hills Publishing™. The book presents a leadership model centered on authenticity, resilience, and personal accountability, qualities Mathison believes are essential for modern leaders navigating complex workplace dynamics.With more than 25 years of experience in entrepreneurship, investment, and leadership development, Mathison has advised organizations across industries on building purpose-driven cultures. He is also the co-founder of MBL Partners, a firm focused on sustainable leadership solutions for businesses facing rapid change.In both his book and televised interview, Mathison highlights a shift in employee expectations. “People aren’t just asking what their job is,” he said. “They’re asking, ‘What does this work mean? Who does it serve? What impact does it make?’ For leaders, the challenge is not only answering those questions, but building environments where employees can live the answers.”About Matthew MathisonMatthew Mathison is an entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of MBL Partners with over 25 years of leadership experience. He is the author of Leadership Orbit, where he explores purpose-driven leadership built on authenticity, accountability, and impact.Full interview can we viewed here: Matthew Mathison KSNVMore information about Leadership Orbit can be found at leadershiporbit.com.

